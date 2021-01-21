In a reported move certain to infuriate many conservatives, former President George W. Bush is said to have spoken to a Democratic lawmaker during the inauguration of President Joe Biden, delivering the congressman a massive pat on the back.

Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, who was key to Biden’s success against a massive pool of other Democratic presidential candidates, revealed that Bush approached him Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

“You know,” Clyburn claims Bush told him, “you’re the savior, because if you had not nominated Joe Biden, we would not be having this transfer of power today.”

Clyburn’s sway in his home state of South Carolina and endorsement of the former vice president is thought to be one of the main reasons Biden carried the state during the Democratic primaries.

Months later, Biden would go on to defeat former President Donald Trump in an election marred by allegations of fraud and interference.

TRENDING: 'I Will Not Be Silenced': Tara Reade Speaks Out on Biden's Inauguration

Bush’s apparent anti-Trump sentiment should not come as a surprise. Although the former president stayed stoically quiet during the election, hundreds of his former staffers formed a super PAC to help defeat Trump.

While the reported conversation between Clyburn and Bush may seem to send a pointed anti-Trump message, the Bush camp claims it was an innocent remark.

“Let’s not make this into more than it is,” Bush spokesman Freddy Ford wrote on Twitter. “He was saying Clyburn helped saved Biden’s nomination….nothing Biblical here.”

Let’s not make this into more than it is. He was saying Clyburn helped saved Biden’s nomination….nothing Biblical here. https://t.co/HKBg37TPBI — Freddy Ford 🆒 (@kyfredchicken) January 20, 2021

It’s unclear why Bush apparently wanted to see the Biden administration in the White House, but it looks like Trump has been a divisive figure in the political dynasty since he first came on the scene.

Pierce Bush, a grandson of former President George H.W. Bush, lost the family’s first Texas election in decades to a pro-Trump candidate in 2020.

Of course, not all members of the Bush dynasty were champing at the bit to oust Trump from the White House.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush (pick a different naming scheme, people!) dropped a bombshell endorsement last year when he announced his plans to support Trump in his re-election bid, claiming the then-president was the “only thing standing between America and socialism.”

RELATED: Did You Spot the Message Ted Cruz Had on His Mask for Joe Biden?

Unfortunately for George P. and much of America, George W.’s apparent preferred candidate took the win this time.

With some Republicans — especially the establishment GOP — so polarized on Trump during the last election, a similarly controversial leader may only further the division in the party.

The problem is one Democrats faced leading up to the 2020 elections, when party members were asked to choose between over 20 candidates. Eventually, the decision was narrowed down to Biden and a few others, with the former vice president eventually coming out on top.

Thanks to Clyburn and a few other key backers, Biden is now free to interfere in the economy, decide national policy and kill thousands of jobs with impunity.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.