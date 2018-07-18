SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Congressman: Lisa Page Admits Her Texts ‘Mean Exactly What They Say’

By Randy DeSoto
July 18, 2018 at 4:58am
Print

Texas Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe told reporters this week that former FBI attorney Lisa Page testified behind closed doors that the anti-Trump text messages between herself and FBI agent Peter Strzok “mean exactly what they say.”

“In many cases she admits that the text messages mean exactly what they say as opposed to Agent Strzok, who thinks we’ve all misinterpreted his own words on any message that might be negative,” said Ratcliffe, who is a member of the House Judiciary Committee.

Ratcliffe further stated in an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday that Page gave the members of Congress attending the hearing “new information that Strzok wouldn’t or couldn’t that confirmed some of the concerns we have about these investigations and about the people running them.”

TRENDING: National Guard Deployment Nets Arrest of 10,000 ‘Deportable Aliens’

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report released last month concerning the Hillary Clinton email investigation found Strzok’s anti-Trump texts with his then-mistress Page “deeply” troubling.

“We were deeply troubled by text messages sent by Strzok and Page that potentially indicated or created the appearance that investigative decisions were impacted by bias or improper considerations,” the report stated.

Further, one particular Strzok text promising Page “we’ll stop” Trump “is not only indicative of a biased state of mind but, even more seriously, implies a willingness to take official action to impact the presidential candidate’s electoral prospects,” the report stated.

In August 2016, Page texted Strzok, Trump’s “not ever going to become president, right? Right?!”

Do you think Lisa Page and Peter Strzok should face criminal charges?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it,” Strzok responded.

Strzok testified before the combined House Oversight and Judiciary committees last week that he did not remember writing the text, but he meant the “American people” would stop Trump by not voting for him.

“What I can tell you is that text in no way suggested that I or the FBI would take any action to influence the candidacy,” Strzok stated.

In texts released by the inspector general in December, Strzok described Trump during the campaign as a “loathsome human” and an “idiot,” and found the prospect of him being president “terrifying.”

Page wrote Strzok in August 2016, “There is no way (Trump) gets elected.”

RELATED: Louis Gohmert: Lisa Page Has ‘Given Us More Insights’ Than Peter Strzok

Strzok responded, “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office …that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

“Andy” apparently referred to then-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who stepped down from the position in January to go on administrative leave. He was fired in March, two days before he was due to retire.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print
By Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."

Tags: 2016 Election, Emailgate, FBI

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Officer Michael Chesna, who was killed in the line of duty.

Massachusetts Police Officer Killed After Being Attacked With Rock, Shot With Own Gun

Jack Davis

Queen Elizabeth and President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle in England, July 13(Photo by Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Report: Princes Charles and William Refused To Meet with Trump

Brandon J. Weichert

The White House is seen under a stormy sky on February 24, 2016, in Washington, D.C.MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Brandon Weichert: The Deep State Finds Its Next Target

Jack Davis

Ron Paul standing at a microphone.T.J. Kirkpatrick/Getty Images

Ron Paul: ‘Biggest Bubble in the History of Mankind’ Is About to Burst

Chris Agee

Lisa Page (L), former legal counsel to former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, arrives on Capitol Hill July 16, 2018 arrives to speak before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Louis Gohmert: Lisa Page Has ‘Given Us More Insights’ Than Peter Strzok

Jack Davis

Dianne Feinstein alone.Getty Images

85-Year-Old Feinstein Snubbed as Cali Democrats Endorse Her Rival

The Western Journal

Immigration-Separating FamiliesMiguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP,

Judge Angers Leftists, Criticizes Plan To Reunify Families at Border

Randy DeSoto

Rand Paul talks with Wolf Blitzer.screenshot CNN

Rand Paul Defends Trump’s Russia Comments Against Combative Wolf Blitzer

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.