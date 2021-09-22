A group of Republican congressmen on Tuesday filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden over his handling of the border, his surrender to the Taliban in Afghanistan and the eviction moratorium that he said himself might be unconstitutional.

Republican Rep. Bob Gibbs of Ohio sponsored the resolution to impeach Biden. He was joined by three co-sponsors: Reps. Brian Babin and Randy Weber of Texas and Andy Biggs of Arizona.

Gibbs slammed Biden over his mismanagement of the country in an interview with the Washington Examiner.

“I take this seriously. I don’t think it’s haphazard. I’m not trying to get media attention for myself,” Gibbs said. “[Biden has] done so much damage to this country in less than nine months, which is really scary.”

The congressman concluded Biden is not qualified to lead.

“He’s not capable of being commander in chief, and that’s obvious by the actions since Day One when he took the presidency back in January,” he added. “Maybe something like this makes the White House think twice before they do some of this nonsense.”

Gibbs filed three articles of impeachment.

One article states that Biden “violated his constitutional oath to faithfully execute the office of President” in his handling of the illegal immigration crisis.

Another article says he violated the separation of powers when he extended the federal eviction moratorium “despite the clear warning from the U.S. Supreme Court” and “with no legislative directive from the U.S. Congress.”

When asked about an extension to the eviction moratorium on Aug. 3, Biden told a reporter: “The bulk of the constitutional scholarship says that it’s not likely to pass constitutional muster. … But there are several key scholars who think that it may and it’s worth the effort. But the present — you could not — the Court has already ruled on the present eviction moratorium.”

A third article of impeachment calls for the president to be removed over his botched exit from Afghanistan. The article states that Biden “failed to act responsibly as Commander in Chief with regard to the withdrawal of United States forces from Afghanistan.”

“Who in their right mind takes troops out before they take out American citizens and our allies?” Gibbs said.

He added that he does not foresee his attempt to impeach Biden going anywhere with Democrats in control of the House, but said he filed the articles in an attempt to hold the president accountable.

“Obviously, it’s not going to go anywhere with Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi,” he said. “It shows that there are some Republicans that think that this president needs to be impeached, he needs to be removed from office one way or another.”

“At some point, they’re gonna be held accountable for their actions, and this is kind of putting them on notice,” Gibbs stated.

The Republican commented on the articles of impeachment on social media on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It’s clear the President is not up to the job, that his entire administration is willing to thumb its nose at the Constitution,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

“Though Pelosi’s House will not hold [Biden] accountable, it’s incumbent upon House Republicans to call out his egregious violations of his oath of office.”

“President Biden must be held accountable for clearly unconstitutional actions, including willfully violating the separation of powers in attempting to extend a federal eviction moratorium,” he tweeted Wednesday.

