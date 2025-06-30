Republican Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee wants far-left Democrat Zohran Mamdani, who won last week’s Democratic primary for mayor of New York City, to be deported.

Mamdani defeated a field that included former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a contest that usually decides the election in deep-blue New York City. Mamdani has proposed imposing higher taxes on “richer and whiter neighborhoods,” as noted by the New York Post. He has also promised free child care, free bus service, and a $30 per hour minimum wage in the city, as noted by The New York Times.

Ogles says Mamdami’s past means he should not have the chance to govern.

“Zohran ‘little muhammad’ Mamdani is an antisemitic, socialist, communist who will destroy the great City of New York,” Ogles posted on X.

“He needs to be DEPORTED. Which is why I am calling for him to be subject to denaturalization proceedings.”

Ogles posted a letter he sent to Attorney General Pam Bondi, saying Mamdami “should be subject to denaturalization proceedings … on the grounds that he may have procured U.S. citizenship through willful misrepresentation or concealment of material support for terrorism.”

Zohran “little muhammad” Mamdani is an antisemitic, socialist, communist who will destroy the great City of New York. He needs to be DEPORTED. Which is why I am calling for him to be subject to denaturalization proceedings. Attached is my letter to @AGPamBondi. pic.twitter.com/RWCZm67VOr — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) June 26, 2025

Ogles referenced a New York Post article, in which “Mr. Mamdani expressed open solidarity with individuals convicted of terrorism-related offenses prior to becoming a U.S. citizen.”

He was referring to 2017 song lyrics that said, “Free the Holy Land Five / My guys,” which referred to five men convicted for providing support to the terrorist organization Hamas.

“Publicly praising the Foundation’s convicted leadership as ‘my guys’ raises serious concerns about whether Mr. Mamdani held affiliations or sympathies he failed to disclose during the naturalization process,” Ogles wrote to Bondi.

“While I understand that some may raise First Amendment concerns about taking legal action based on expressive conduct, such as rap lyrics, speech alone does not preclude accountability where it reasonably suggests underlying conduct relevant to eligibility for naturalization,” he wrote.

“If an individual publicly glorifies a group convicted of financing terrorism, it is entirely appropriate for federal authorities to inquire whether that individual engaged in non-public forms of support — such as organizational affiliation, fundraising, or advocacy — that would have required disclosure on Form N-400 or during a naturalization interview.”

Little muhammad joined the Democratic Socialists before becoming a citizen. If he hid that, he could potentially be deported. His pro-terrorist, communist views are why the West is burning. I love God and my country — those who don’t can leave. pic.twitter.com/sCbhrumZVz — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) June 28, 2025

He wrote that Mamdani “recently refused opportunities to reject the pro-terrorist rallying cry to ‘globalize the intifada’ — a call to expand violent attacks on civilians to the United States and around the world.”

“While political speech in isolation is not dispositive, in light of earlier expressions of admiration for individuals convicted of supporting terrorism, a troubling pattern emerges that warrants formal scrutiny,” Ogles wrote.

“If Mr. Mamdani concealed relevant associations, that concealment may constitute a material misrepresentation sufficient to support denaturalization under federal law. The federal government must uphold public trust by ensuring that citizenship is not granted under false pretense.”

Little muhammad was required to disclose any advocacy for communism on his citizenship forms. If Zohran omitted this, he could face deportation. https://t.co/5vp1ZVZRRb — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) June 27, 2025

Ogles said an investigation must determine if Mamdani lied while becoming a citizen.

“Little muhammad was required to disclose any advocacy for communism on his citizenship forms. If Zohran omitted this, he could face deportation,” Ogles posted on X in response to an allegation that Mamdani joined a communist group in 2018, the same time he was completing forms to become a U.S. citizen.

