Congressman Writes Bill Allowing Crowdsourcing To Fund Border Wall

With everyday Americans putting their money where their patriotism is, a Republican Wisconsin congressman has authored legislation that would allow donated money to help fund the Border Wall between the United States and Mexico.

Rep. Glenn Grothman announced Friday that he has submitted a bill that would create a trust fund that could receive donations for costs related to the design and construction of the wall.

“For too long, illegal drugs, guns and criminals have poured over our unsecure Southern border,” Grothman said in a statement.

“Concerned Wisconsinites frequently ask me if there is a way they can personally contribute to the funding of a border wall. As it stands now, there isn’t,” Grothman said. “That’s why I am proud to answer the call of Wisconsinites in the Sixth District and introduce this bill that will fulfill their request to strengthen national security.”

As of Saturday, a GoFundMe page created by veteran Brian Kolfage of Florida had raised just over $19 million toward the wall.

More than 312,000 people have donated.

Excellent job @BrianKolfage! The “WE THE PEOPLE” awakening is going to smack these liberal politicians like an unexpected wave at the beach! You ever get caught in one of those? Get washed up on the beach in an embarrassing heap?!?! So insulated and smug are Pelosi’s Dems https://t.co/h5w2ktDBfv — Alice Marchesani (@alicefranmarch) January 5, 2019

“If we can fund a large portion of this wall, it will jumpstart things and will be less money Trump has to secure from our politicians. This won’t be easy, but it’s our duty as citizens. We can do it, and we can help President Trump make America safe again,” the site said.

Grothman’s proposal is not directly linked to Kolfage’s effort.

In Grothman’s statement he said the “People’s Border Wall Fund Act would create a trust fund within the Department of the Treasury that allows for public donations to be used to plan, design, construct, and maintain a barrier along the U.S. – Mexico border.”

Wow, the bill I introduced today, allowing for citizens to fund the border wall, is already getting national attention.https://t.co/lp8Yuf38hB — Rep. Glenn Grothman (@RepGrothman) January 5, 2019

The border wall is the central issue in the current government shutdown. President Donald Trump has said he wants $5 billion in the next budget to build the barrier. Congressional Democrats oppose giving the project that much money, with some opposing any funding for the project.

Kolfage said he acted because politicians either could not or would not, according to the Arizona Republic.

“I was frustrated with our political leaders and what they’re doing — their broken promises and dragging things on,” he said. “I thought having the GoFundMe would allow people to come together on the internet to show support for what they wanted. Raising this kind of money shows how important this is and that people want to support it.”

Kolfage expected support, but not at the level he has received.

“I knew it would be big, but never that fast,” he said. “It just ignited.”

