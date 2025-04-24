Congressman's 23-Year-Old Daughter Dies 'Unexpectedly' While on Vacation

Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts is mourning the sudden and tragic loss of his 23-year-old daughter, Molly McGovern.

The announcement came via a heartfelt statement on X, shared by McGovern, his wife Lisa, and their son Patrick on Thursday, which you can see for yourself below:

Congressman Jim McGovern, his wife Lisa McGovern, and their son Patrick McGovern released the following statement upon the passing of Congressman McGovern’s daughter, Molly McGovern: Molly radiated pure joy. She lit up every room with her beaming smile—full of laughter, endless… — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) April 24, 2025

McGovern passed away “unexpectedly” while vacationing in Italy, where she was visiting a close friend and his family.

“Molly radiated pure joy. She lit up every room with her beaming smile — full of laughter, endless warmth, and a sharp wit that could disarm you in an instant,” the family posted to X.

They highlighted her remarkable qualities, noting she “was unbelievably funny, fiercely loyal, and wise beyond her years.”

McGovern said his daughter also made fast friends and was a fierce advocate for the underdog. She “treated people with compassion and kindness.”

“Her love for the Boston Bruins was fierce, but it was no match for the love she gave so freely to her family and friends,” the family added read.

The family also mentioned that Molly had been battling “a rare cancer diagnosis,” though it’s unclear whether that’s what caused the sudden death.

She had recently completed a semester abroad in Australia, according to CBS News

“Molly will always be the soul of our family,” the McGoverns wrote. “We are so proud of her, and so glad that so many people were touched by her incredible life.”

The cause of Molly’s death has not been disclosed, adding to the shock of her passing. Her family’s statement focused on celebrating her life, rather than detailing the circumstances of her death.

McGovern, who represents Massachusetts’ 2nd Congressional District, is known for his progressive advocacy. He currently serves as the ranking member of the House Rules Committee, a position he’s held since 2018.

Proud to march with my wife, Lisa, and daughter, Molly. We are stronger together. #whyIMarch #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/W7xTyyBkok — Jim McGovern (@McGovernMA) January 21, 2017

However, as The Hill noted, the tragic announcement was met with “bipartisan condolences.”

Tragically, this is the second time that a prominent politician’s daughter has suddenly passed away recently.

On April 18, Arizona GOP gubernatorial hopeful Andy Biggs announced that he had lost his daughter, Cosette, to cancer.

Earlier this week, our daughter Cosette lost her battle with cancer. We are devastated by her passing, but take comfort knowing she is at peace with the Lord. We are grateful our family could gather together to spend her final days by her side. Thank you to everyone for your… — Andy Biggs (@andybiggs4az) April 18, 2025

Not unlike the McGoverns’ post, Biggs’ post was similarly met with bipartisan condolences, highlighting that no parent should ever have to bury their own child.

The McGoverns’ words perhaps best encapsulated that unimaginable sorrow: “We love you, Molly. We miss you already.”

