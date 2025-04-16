Congressman's 'Extended' Hospitalization Causes Problems for House Democrats

New Jersey Rep. Donald Norcross is facing an extended hospitalization following a serious medical emergency, his office announced. The Democrat, who represents the state’s 1st District, is currently in intensive care at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

Norcross, 66, suffered a medical event earlier this month while traveling in North Carolina.

“Norcross was on a flight to New Jersey from Florida last weekend when he began to feel unwell, and the plane was diverted to North Carolina so that the 66-year-old congressman could be hospitalized,” the New Jersey Globe reported.

He was ultimately transferred to Cooper University Hospital in his home state on April 7, according to his own office.

The congressman was diagnosed with cholangitis, a gallbladder infection, which progressed into sepsis, a life-threatening condition. Doctors at Cooper successfully removed the gallstone causing the infection, but Norcross remains in intensive care.

Dr. Eric Kupersmith, chief physician executive at Cooper University Health Care, provided an update. He said Norcross is responding well to treatment but “faces an extended recovery that could require physical rehabilitation.”

The extended nature of Norcross’ recovery is causing concern for House Democrats. With Congress facing tight margins, every vote is critical on both sides of the aisle, as noted by Politico.

Norcross’ absence comes at a challenging time for Democrats. The party is already short several members due to recent deaths, including Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey, who passed away in August 2024, per nj.com.

Another Democratic seat was vacated with the death of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas in July 2024, as noted by the Texas Tribune. These losses have strained the party’s numbers in the House.

With Norcross sidelined, Democrats are struggling to maintain their voting strength. The House is currently divided, with Republicans holding a narrow 220-213 majority after the recent Florida special elections, according to Reuters.

“Last week, Norcross’s absence … allowed the GOP to pass a controversial budget proposal – one that Norcross called ‘disgusting’ and ‘draconian’ in a statement.

The congressman’s office remains operational, with staff managing constituent services. Norcross is reportedly in contact with his team, monitoring events in Washington and his district.

However, his physical presence in Congress is unlikely for the foreseeable future. Politico posited that this poses a strategic challenge for Democratic leadership as they navigate a contentious legislative session.

House Democrats are already grappling with a packed agenda, including upcoming votes on health care reform. Norcross’ absence could further weaken their position on these critical issues.

Sepsis, the condition Norcross is battling, occurs when the body overreacts to an infection, often leading to organ failure if untreated, according to the Mayo Clinic. Septic shock has a mortality rate of 30 percent to 40 percent.

The congressman’s recovery timeline remains uncertain, with rehabilitation potentially extending for weeks or months. This uncertainty leaves Democrats in a precarious position as they plan their next moves.

Democratic leaders may need to rely on special elections to fill vacant seats, but those take time.

For now, they must navigate Congress without Norcross’ vote, a significant hurdle in a deeply divided House.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.