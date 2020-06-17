SECTIONS
News
Print

Congressman's Wife Dies Unexpectedly at Age 39

×
By Jack Davis
Published June 17, 2020 at 7:36am
Print

Carol Barr, the wife of Republican Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky, died Tuesday at her home, the congressman’s office announced Tuesday.

She was 39.

“During this tragic time, we respectfully ask for privacy for Congressman Barr and his family to grieve Mrs. Barr being called home to heaven,” Mary Rosado, Barr’s chief of staff, said in a statement, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

“Congressman Barr may release a more detailed statement at a later date, but right now is solely focused on being a father to his two beautiful daughters.”

WKYT-TV reported that Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers was on the scene of the death for some time, but released no information about the investigation.

TRENDING: Klobuchar Says She Told Biden To Pick 'Woman of Color' as Running Mate After She Withdrew

“Other officers told WKYT that it was a family situation and the family would release information,” the station reported.

Condolences poured in from Kentucky politicians.

Amy McGrath, a Democrat who challenged Barr for his seat in 2018, was one of those who responded.

RELATED: Congressional Dems Cry Foul over DoE Keeping Biological Males out of Female Sports

The couple married in 2008. Carol Barr worked for Pfizer and previously served as the executive director for the Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship in Lexington, WKYT reported.

Carol Barr had appeared with her husband in a Mother’s Day tweet last month.

Josh Hicks, considered Barr’s likely opponent in the fall election, called the death “unimaginable.”

“While we may disagree politically, we’re both family men and I can’t fathom the pain he must be experiencing right now,” Hicks wrote in a Twitter post.

Andy Barr was first elected to Congress in 2012 and has represented the state’s 6th Congressional District since 2013, according to Fox News.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Trump Smashes Fauci's Claim That NFL Season Is in Jeopardy
Kayleigh McEnany Slams Jim Acosta During Heated White House Briefing: 'This Isn't a Cable News Segment'
Great-Grandson of 'Aunt Jemima' Furious That the Brand Is Being Canceled
Statue Destruction Mob Moves from Confederates to George Washington
Watch the Blatantly Satirical Video Trump Posted That Twitter Has Labeled 'Manipulated Media'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×