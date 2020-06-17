Carol Barr, the wife of Republican Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky, died Tuesday at her home, the congressman’s office announced Tuesday.

She was 39.

“During this tragic time, we respectfully ask for privacy for Congressman Barr and his family to grieve Mrs. Barr being called home to heaven,” Mary Rosado, Barr’s chief of staff, said in a statement, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

“Congressman Barr may release a more detailed statement at a later date, but right now is solely focused on being a father to his two beautiful daughters.”

WKYT-TV reported that Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers was on the scene of the death for some time, but released no information about the investigation.

“Other officers told WKYT that it was a family situation and the family would release information,” the station reported.

Condolences poured in from Kentucky politicians.

Elaine and I are stunned and heartbroken by Carol Barr’s passing. Her warmth filled whatever room she entered. Her contributions made Kentucky a better place for all of us. We send our sincere condolences to Andy, their girls, and their family at this terribly painful time. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) June 17, 2020

Our hearts are heavy tonight. Kelley and I offer our deepest condolences to Rep. Andy Barr, his two daughters, family, and friends. Please join us in praying for them during this incredibly difficult time. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 17, 2020

As a Scott County native, I have known Carol my entire life. Every time I saw her, she had a smile on her face, which shined like the sun. I mourn the loss of my friend. My prayers are with Andy & his family during this time. I ask that all of Kentucky join me in praying for them pic.twitter.com/Jc0I4fcucY — Commissioner Ryan Quarles (@KYAgCommish) June 17, 2020

Amy McGrath, a Democrat who challenged Barr for his seat in 2018, was one of those who responded.

My heart goes out to Andy and his two daughters over the tragic loss of Carol. They are in our prayers. While we were political competitors, we are Kentuckians first. I hope they feel the love of many and we wish him great strength during this very trying time. — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) June 17, 2020

The couple married in 2008. Carol Barr worked for Pfizer and previously served as the executive director for the Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship in Lexington, WKYT reported.

Carol Barr had appeared with her husband in a Mother’s Day tweet last month.

Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours. Today, I’m celebrating my wife Carol, and I hope you’ll join me in celebrating all the amazing moms across KY06. pic.twitter.com/pS9S8xcSwW — Andy Barr (@barrforcongress) May 10, 2020

Josh Hicks, considered Barr’s likely opponent in the fall election, called the death “unimaginable.”

“While we may disagree politically, we’re both family men and I can’t fathom the pain he must be experiencing right now,” Hicks wrote in a Twitter post.

Andy Barr was first elected to Congress in 2012 and has represented the state’s 6th Congressional District since 2013, according to Fox News.

