Congresswoman Allegedly Assaulted in Washington, DC - Suspect Charged

 By Jack Davis  February 10, 2023 at 8:27am
A member of Congress allegedly was assaulted Thursday in an elevator of the Washington, D.C., apartment building where she lives.

Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota suffered bruises in the alleged attack “but is otherwise physically okay,” according to a statement posted to her Twitter account by Nick Coe, her chief of staff.

“There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated,” the statement said.

The Metropolitan Police Department posted on its website that Kendrick Hamlin, 26, who has no fixed address, was charged with simple assault Thursday in connection with a local attack in an elevator.

The department did not release the name of the alleged victim, but in a tweet that day, authorities identified that person as “a member of Congress.”

According to WUSA-TV, Craig, 50, spotted Hamlin in the lobby of the building where she has an apartment.

Hamlin’s behavior was erratic, “as if he was under the influence of an unknown substance,” according to a police report, WUSA stated.

According to the account given to police, Craig told Hamlin “good morning” when she entered the elevator.

Hamlin then entered the elevator along with Craig and began to do push-ups, the police report said.

At some point, Craig was punched on the chin and grabbed by the neck, police said, according to WUSA. Craig threw her hot coffee at her attacker, giving her the opportunity to escape from the elevator.

Police responded after Craig called 911 and continued their search as Craig went to Congress as usual.

“Hearing that is pretty disconcerting. That something like this can happen, but I am glad to hear she is all right,” said Tony Kaurilla, Craig’s neighbor.

According to the statement from Coe, “Rep. Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time.”

Craig cast three votes in Congress on Thursday.

The Capitol Police said the man charged with attacking Craig is believed to be homeless, according to CBS News, which said the case is still under investigation.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
