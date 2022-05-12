Share
News

Congresswoman Alleges Government Is Sending 'Pallets of Baby Formula to the Border' as Parents Scour Empty Shelves

 By Jack Davis  May 12, 2022 at 9:16am
Share

A Florida congresswoman says that at a time when America is suffering a shortage of baby formula, the administration of President Joe Biden is shipping vast quantities of it to the nation’s southern border to cater to illegal immigrants.

“Empty shelves in America but full shelves at the border. Biden is sending pallets of baby formula to the border. This is what America last looks like,” Republican Rep. Kat Cammack wrote on Facebook.

“They are sending pallets — pallets — of baby formula to the border,” she said in a video posted to her Facebook page. “Meanwhile, in our own district at home, we cannot find baby formula.”

Cammack said she was sent an image by a Border Patrol agent who told her that amount of baby formula set aside for illegal immigrants was “disgusting.” She said the agent told her, “You will not believe this.”

She said the photo — later posted to Twitter — was taken at the Ursula processing facility in Texas.

Trending:
Biden Attempts to Slam Trump with a New Nickname, But Trump Embraces It

“This is what ‘America last’ looks like,” she said in the video. “This is 100 percent what it looks like.”

“They’re sending pallets — pallets of baby formula — to the border,” the congresswoman said. “And if that doesn’t infuriate you, I don’t know what will.”

Do you find this infuriating?

Cammack said the Biden administration shouldn’t be putting the needs of illegal immigrants ahead of American citizens.

“I don’t know about you, but if I am a mother, anywhere, anytime in America, and I go to my local Walmart or Target or Publix or Safeway or Kroger or wherever it may be that you shop, and you are seeing their shelves and you are seeing signs that you are not able to get baby formula, and then you see the American government sending by the pallet thousands and thousands of containers of baby formula to the border — that would make my blood boil,” she said, according to Fox News.

“It is not the children’s fault at all. But what is infuriating to me is that this is another example of the ‘America last’ agenda that the Biden administration continues to perpetuate,” Cammack said, according to the Washington Examiner.

Abbott, one of the country’s major makers of infant formula, was hit with a large recall earlier this year.

Related:
Supreme Court Suffers Another Major Roe v. Wade Leak - It Looks Great for Pro-Lifers

Datasembly, which tracks product data, has reported that the out-of-stock percentage for baby formula is at 43 percent, up from 30 percent at the start of April, according to Fox News.

“This issue has been compounded by supply chain challenges, product recalls and historic inflation,” Datasembly CEO Ben Reich said. “The category started to see stocking challenges beginning in July 2021, and the situation has continued to worsen into 2022.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Congresswoman Alleges Government Is Sending 'Pallets of Baby Formula to the Border' as Parents Scour Empty Shelves
Disney Actress and Husband Convicted of Child Sex Charges
Former Top Kamala Harris Staffer's New MSNBC Show Gets Off to a Dismal Start
Biden Attempts to Slam Trump with a New Nickname, But Trump Embraces It
Biden Administration Cancels Oil Lease Sales as Gas Prices Hit Another All-Time High
See more...

Conversation