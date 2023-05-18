Share
Congresswoman Files Resolution to Expel Schiff After Explosive Discoveries in Durham Report

 By Johnathan Jones  May 18, 2023 at 8:04am
Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida filed a resolution to remove Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California from Congress because of his years of claims former President Donald Trump colluded with Russia to rig the 2016 election.

Those claims were thoroughly debunked this week when special counsel John Durham concluded in a bombshell report that the FBI had no basis to investigate then-candidate Trump in 2016 and beyond.

The FBI investigation into Trump’s campaign has been used by prominent Democrats for years to dismiss him as a loyal Russian asset.

Schiff has used the always questionable and now officially disproved claims for years to attack his political opponents and to further his standing among Democrats.

The California Democrat has been a mainstay on CNN and MSNBC for years, pushing wild claims that Trump worked with Russian operatives to defeat Hillary Clinton.

These 4 Companies Have Gone 'Full Bud Light' as Beer Company Continues to Suffer from Going Woke

Luna announced a resolution late Wednesday to expel him from the House for knowingly “lying.”

“Adam Schiff lied to the American people,” the first-term Florida Republican said.

“He used his position on House Intelligence to push a lie that cost American taxpayers millions of dollars and abused the trust placed in him as Chairman,” she said.

“He is a dishonor to the House of Representatives.”

Luna said Schiff intentionally misled the country for the purpose of furthering division.

“The Durham Report makes clear that the Russian Collusion was a lie from day one and Schiff knowingly used his position in an attempt to divide our country,” she concluded.

The congresswoman shared a copy of the resolution on Twitter.

“Knowingly using your position on House Intel to push a lie that ripped apart our country, cost taxpayers millions of dollars, and authorized spying on a US President and then proceeding to double down on the lie within days of the Durham report coming out makes you unfit for office,” she said. “Ethics should investigate.”

Durham stated in the 300-page report about the Trump/Russia investigation that it never should have been authorized.

“Based on the review of Crossfire Hurricane and related intelligence activities, we conclude that the [Department of Justice] and FBI failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report,” he said.

Durham further said in his report that rogue FBI agents launched the investigation in bad faith and found “no evidence of collusion.”

The special counsel also found that former FBI agent Peter Strzok held a personal animus toward Trump prior to the launch of the lengthy investigation.

