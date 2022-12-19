Congresswoman Finds Disturbing Items Stocked Next to Kids Toothbrushes in Walmart: 'This Is Grooming'

If you’re planning on taking your kid to go Christmas shopping at Walmart, you might want to be extra careful.

Or, at the very least, avoid the toothbrush section.

That’s because Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has launched a new crusade against the retail conglomerate after images began circulating of sex toys being sold next to children’s toothbrushes at one Walmart location.

“@Walmart many of your customers in my district are reaching out to me about sex toys being sold in your Dalton store,” Greene posted Saturday on Twitter. “They’re extremely upset and absolutely horrified that sex toys are being sold openly right next to children’s toothbrushes!”

The congresswoman punctuated that post with strong condemnation: “This is grooming.”

WARNING: The following tweet contains images that some viewers may find offensive.

.@Walmart many of your customers in my district are reaching out to me about sex toys being sold in your Dalton store. They’re extremely upset and absolutely horrified that sex toys are being sold openly right next to children’s toothbrushes! This is grooming. pic.twitter.com/W0Zuk5NAue — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 17, 2022

Greene continued to lecture Walmart in a Twitter thread.

“Selling sex toys openly where children are exposed to them is wrong, inappropriate, immoral, indecent, perverted, shameful, and incredibly harmful to children,” she said. “Why is Walmart participating in the grooming and sexualization of children? Is this in all stores or just Dalton?

“I don’t care how big your corporation, how much money you have, how powerful your lobby is, how big and powerful your political influence is. I just don’t care who you are. I will always firmly stand up for what is right and do everything I can to protect kids.”

I don’t care how big your corporation, how much money you have, how powerful your lobby is, how big and powerful your political influence is. I just don’t care who you are. I will always firmly stand up for what is right and do everything I can to protect kids. Cont’d — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 17, 2022

“I can not comprehend how we got to a place where people think they have the right to force sexual adult issues on children,” the congresswoman said. “You do not have that right. Because no matter how hard you try to twist your perverse ideas into reasons any of this nastiness is ok, you are WRONG.”

“The district I represent, GA-14, is firmly opposed to any and all grooming and sexualization of children. It is largely Christian and Conservative. We believe in protecting our kids from perversions and raising them with good, moral, family values to the best of our abilities.”

The district I represent, GA-14, is firmly opposed to any and all grooming and sexualization of children. It is largely Christian and Conservative. We believe in protecting our kids from perversions and raising them with good, moral, family values to the best of our abilities. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 17, 2022

“On behalf of my district, I am demanding @Walmart resolve this issue immediately,” she said. “I sincerely hope this is not common product placement in your stores and that the employees responsible will be reprimanded. I do not believe this repulsive grooming represents Walmart.”

On behalf of my district, I am demanding @Walmart resolve this issue immediately. I sincerely hope this is not common product placement in your stores and that the employees responsible will be reprimanded. I do not believe this repulsive grooming represents Walmart. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 17, 2022

While Greene doesn’t think “this repulsive grooming” represents the retail giant, she might want to take a closer look at that.

As The New York Times pointed out in 2019, Walmart has been in the business of selling sex toys for a while now, working with the “PlusOne” line of vibrators and similar items.

A glance at the website of PlusOne shows that Walmart is far from its only retail partner.

Massive entities including Amazon, Target, Walgreens, CVS, Kroger and Best Buy are all listed as approved PlusOne vendors.

The merits of sex toys are a different discussion for a different time, but decent human beings everywhere should be able to agree that children shouldn’t be anywhere near them.

CONFIRMED—

Walmart is selling sex toys on displays perched right next to children’s toothbrushes. The pictures are too disgusting to post. How is that not grooming? Every parent needs to DEMAND @Walmart CEASE the sale of this offensive merchandise in any vicinity of children. — Tricia Flanagan (R-NJ) (@NewDayForNJ) December 18, 2022

Regardless of how you feel about Marjorie Taylor Greene, you can’t argue that this isn’t a cause worth taking up.

At the end of the day, children are both the most precious and most vulnerable of us.

Everything we can do to preserve that innocence should be done.

