Typically, if you’re going to derail a congressional hearing to brag about yourself, you probably should include a few actually worthwhile achievements.

Even the most incorrigible braggart knows there is nothing more pathetic than boasting about non-accomplishments.

Unfortunately, it appeared that Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett never got that memo after she was fresh off humiliating herself by getting into a catfight with Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during a committee hearing.

In a video shared to the social media platform X by journalist Tom Elliott, Crockett spoke about how she was “frustrated” during the hearings that day, because the questions surrounding diversity seemed to center around “you’re either diverse or you’re qualified.”

Rep. Crockett (@JasmineForUS) uses a confirmation hearing to tout accomplishments: “I currently hold an honorary doctorate; I also hold a juris doctorate. I also hold a bachelor’s. I also technically hold the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Civil Air Patrol, and I actually… pic.twitter.com/qyVXoNHb97 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 22, 2024

“All I could think about was the fact that I currently hold an honorary doctorate. I also hold a juris doctorate. I also hold a bachelor’s,” she boasted. “I also technically hold the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Civil Air Patrol, and I actually practiced law for almost two decades, in addition to serving on various boards, in addition to being a prior state lawmaker.”

“And there are those who would make some people believe,” Crockett added ominously, “that because I happen to be black, and/or a woman, that somehow, even though I can rattle off all the qualifications in the world, my blackness makes me unqualified.”

Oh, please.

Are you impressed by Jasmine Crockett’s resume? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (132 Votes)

Based on the mediocre list of accomplishments she so proudly enumerated, she should recognize that it wouldn’t be her “blackness” that disqualified her.

Rather, it would be her pedestrian resume.

The good folks on X were quick to call her out, with one user commenting that “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was awarded an honorary doctorate,” and Joel Berry of the Babylon Bee noting how “I was in the Civil Air Patrol and its basically boy scouts.”

Republican Party official Harmeet Dhillon retweeted the video with the caption “Dr Seuss, too, holds an honorary doctorate.” On the same note, another user commented: “It’s the ‘honorary doctorate’ that impresses me the most. Like Obama’s Nobel Peace prize.”

Dr Seuss, too, holds an honorary doctorate. https://t.co/Tpo1txBfiF — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) May 22, 2024

If Crockett thought her honorary doctorate was impressive, she perhaps should’ve thought about it more carefully.

For one, in today’s world of higher education, most degrees themselves are not all that impressive, serving more as evidence that you just shelled out a lot of time and money.

For another, honorary doctorates don’t even convey that much significance.

As Verify helpfully explained, honorary doctorates hold no academic merit, and are instead meant to honor someone’s life work or contributions to a field.

Or, more often, they are just a nice gesture for a commencement speaker. Either way, they hold no academic weight.

The accomplishments Crockett listed were simply not all that impressive for a member of Congress.

In reality, this whole incident was nothing more than a race-baiting stunt to get Crockett more attention, and hopefully better attention than last week’s catty spat with AOC and Greene.

Which she did, but perhaps not quite in the way that she wanted.

Pride does indeed go before a fall.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.