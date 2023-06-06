Congresswoman Makes Shocking Claim About Biden Informant After Leaving House Oversight Meeting

A Republican U.S. representative said Monday that information possessed by an FBI informant who made an allegation against President Joe Biden could cost him his life.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida is a member of the House Oversight Committee. On Monday, Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, who chairs the panel, was briefed on a document held by the FBI that makes allegations of a criminal scheme involving Biden while he was vice president and a foreign national. The scheme Comer’s panel has been investigating centers around payments made in exchange for certain policies.

Comer has demanded full access to the document, which has been subpoenaed by the panel, and said the briefing was not enough. After the briefing, the Oversight Committee met.

Luna was rocked by what she heard.

“Just left meeting for House Oversight. The @FBI is afraid their informant will be killed if unmasked, based on the info he has brought forward about the Biden family,” she tweeted.

Just left meeting for House Oversight. The @FBI is afraid their informant will be killed if unmasked, based on the info he has brought forward about the Biden family. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 5, 2023

She later told Fox News the FBI’s concerns were “alarming and scary.”

Luna noted that the committee will begin hearings Thursday to consider contempt of Congress charges against FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“We are going to be bringing the FBI Director in before Congress for contempt of Congress proceedings as he is still conniving to shelter the Biden administration from its own sickening corruption,” she said.

🚨🚨🚨 The FBI confirmed the unclassified record alleging then-VP Biden engaged in a $5 million bribery scheme is from a highly credible informant & being used in an ongoing investigation. The FBI refused to hand over the doc. I will hold Director Wray in contempt of Congress pic.twitter.com/2p1fNdmBJ1 — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) June 5, 2023

Comer called the informant who sent the tip to the FBI one of its “most highly credible human sources,” who was paid a “substantial amount of money” by the FBI, according to the New York Post, citing an interview Comer had with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday’s “Hannity.”

“He had been a part of the bureau for 13 years, dating back to the Obama administration,” Comer said.

Comer said the form detailing allegations about foreign money trying to influence policies was from 2020, but contained information the FBI had been aware of as early as 2017.

“This particular document was dated in 2020. But there are notes in the document that date back to 2017. We believe that this human source initially informed the FBI of the bribery scheme back in 2017. So my question to the FBI was, ‘What exactly have you done with this accusation?’” Comer said.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, told Hannity on the same program that the form Comer is seeking “just isn’t a document that’s in the possession of the FBI … this is a document they created.”

“They had a credible source, one of their good sources, who they paid hundreds of thousands of dollars, bring this information to them, and then they create this document,” Jordan said. “We want to see it.”

The Ohio Republican argued that the informant alleging the Biden bribery scheme is likely far more credible than British ex-spy Christopher Steele, who authored the infamous dossier against then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in 2016 which the FBI used as the basis to launch an investigation into the Trump 2016 presidential campaign.

The Steele dossier was also key to the FBI’s “Russia collusion” investigation that dogged years of of the Trump presidency.

“How much you want to bet this source is a lot more credible than Christopher Steele, the guy who created the dossier that they used to go after President Trump? I bet you this source has a lot more credibility. But they will not let us see this document. I hope they do. I hope they let the American people see it,” Jordan said.

