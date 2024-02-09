Share
News

Congresswoman Moves to Expel Biden from Office Via 25th Amendment After 'Alarming' Special Counsel Report

 By George C. Upper III  February 9, 2024 at 6:32am
Share

Rep. Claudia Tenney has written to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding that he and the president’s Cabinet being proceedings to remove President Joe Biden from office based on the report of special counsel Robert Hur and in accordance the 25th Amendment.

The letter from the New York Republican apparently went to Garland shortly after the counsel’s “alarming” report was released by Garland on Thursday afternoon. Garland received the report from Hur on Tuesday.

In his report, Hur said he didn’t recommend charges against the president because he was a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

“[I]t would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him” of a crime “that requires a mental state of willfulness,” Hur wrote, according to Fox News.

In her letter, available below, Tenney argued that if Biden wasn’t competent to stand trial, he certainly wasn’t competent to serve as president.

Trending:
Special Counsel Says Biden Doesn't Remember When He Was VP or When His Son Died

Tenney Letter by The Western Journal on Scribd

“The Department of Justice cannot ethically bring charges against former president Trump because he has mental acuity and a forceful personality and decline to bring charges against President Biden because of his cognitive decline,” Tenney wrote in the letter. “President Biden needs to be charged. Unless he is not mentally competent to stand trial.”

“Candidly, the Special Counsel’s report makes a reasonable case that he is not. Being unable to remember what position he held, and when, is exceptionally concerning. Being unable to remember when one’s child died – even within a time frame of several years – is perhaps more frightening. He may not be competent to stand trial,” she wrote.

Should Biden be removed from office?

“And he most assuredly lacks the ability to execute his presidential responsibilities. Accordingly, it is incumbent upon you to begin proceedings to remove the President pursuant to the 25th Amendment of the United States Constitution. President Biden needs to be charged, or he needs to be removed,” Tenney argued. “There is no middle ground.”

The 25th Amendment lays out a process by which a president can be removed from office if his Cabinet determines that he is unable to serve. The key word there is probably his; it seems highly unlikely that a Cabinet made up of Biden appointees would makes such a determination.

Moreover, according to Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, if Biden disputes his inability to serve, it would require a vote by two-thirds of both houses of Congress to remove him from office.

In other words, if the 81-year-old Biden doesn’t want to leave the White House — and he has given no indication that he does — then it would be impossible for Republicans in Congress to force him out without support from a significant number of lawmakers from the president’s party.

Tenney’s official House website did not include a news release or other information about her letter to the attorney general, but she did post Fox’s story about it to X.

Related:
AG Merrick Garland Announces End of Biden Classified Documents Investigation

“Biden is either mentally capable to stand trial & should be charged for mishandling classified documents as Vice President OR he is unfit to serve as President,” she argued again in her post.”There is no middle ground.”

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Liberal Mayor Blames Republicans as He Cuts City Services to Fund Programs for Illegal Aliens
$17.6 Billion in Emergency Aid to Israel Fails in Republican-Controlled House
How Jill Biden And Her Staff 'Protect' Joe from the Press Amid Growing Concern About 'Poor Memory'
Watch: Taylor Swift Trips Going Down Stairs During Tokyo Concert, Says 'Life Flashed Before My Eyes'
Super Bowl Commercials Are Going to Be Different This Year Because of 'the Bud Light Situation': Marketers
See more...

Conversation