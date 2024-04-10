Congresswoman Suggests Black People Should be Exempt from Paying Taxes: 'You Owe for the Labor That Was Stolen'
U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat from Texas, is going viral for insane ideas she suggested around black Americans being exempt from paying taxes — as a form of reparations for slavery.
The Texan appeared on “The Black Lawyers Podcast” posted to YouTube Tuesday where she was asked her thoughts on reparations.
She opened by noting the difficulties in any reparations program that isn’t done at the federal level, since individuals would flood any state that provides them the most money.
Crockett, whose district covers much of Dallas, then lamented that many of her fellow politicians aren’t interested in considering the racist programs proposed by radical leftists.
The congresswoman then began discussing an idea she had heard from an unnamed celebrity of “black folk not having to pay taxes for a certain amount of time.”
When the conservative social media account End Wokeness publicized her comments on X, the video accumulated more than 2 million views by early Wednesday afternoon.
Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) suggests exempting blacks from taxes.
She then says maybe it’s not the best idea because many blacks don’t pay any taxes anyway… so maybe give free checks. pic.twitter.com/hPCNleGl1p
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 9, 2024
While she seemed to like the idea, she immediately began to backtrack on it slightly, saying that some people would much prefer simply having money directly given to them.
The Democrat also claimed that the idea could create issues “for people that are already, say, struggling and aren’t really paying taxes in the first place,” implying that many black Americans are not paying income taxes.
Crockett justified the idea of reparations, saying that for “many black folk, not only do you owe for the labor that was stolen and killed and all the other things, but the fact is we end up being so far behind.”
The full interview is below. The video starts just before the reparations discussion:
The segment on reparations was a racist mess with utterly absurd ideas being thrown around left and right.
Of course, the very of giving money to individuals based on their race is already quite racist to begin with, but Crockett couldn’t stop there.
Her suggeston that many black people don’t pay income taxes in the first place is the kind that would easily ruin any non-black politicians’ careers.
Viewers on social media immediately began to call out the unreasonable claims made by the Texas representative.
Comic strip “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams, who has engaged in controversy far beyond the cartoon world, denounced the video.
“Two people casually discussing how much of my money they deserve and what’s the best way to take it,” Adams wrote. “I have no respect for anyone who thinks I owe reparations because of my skin color.
Two people casually discussing how much of my money they deserve and what’s the best way to take it.
I have no respect for anyone who thinks I owe reparations because of my skin color. https://t.co/WLHMBCWJpL
— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) April 10, 2024
Another user chalked it up to election-year pandering.
“It’s election year, so democrat rep Jasmine Crockett is on the stroll pandering to black people; getting their hopes up with the reparations/paying no taxes talk,” the user wrote.
It’s election year, so democrat rep Jasmine Crockett is on the stroll pandering to black people; getting their hopes up with the reparations/paying no taxes talk.. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/sZYOGgq4ZE
— Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) April 10, 2024
Another user called the conversation a warning of what could be coming.
“Esteemed Democrat Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett suggests that black people should not have to pay taxes. If the Left wins in November, they will pack SCOTUS so Democrats can pass their crazy illegal policies, like creating a tax code on race,” the user wrote.
Esteemed Democrat Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett suggests that black people should not have to pay taxes. If the Left wins in November, they will pack SCOTUS so Democrats can pass their crazy illegal policies, like creating a tax code on race.
pic.twitter.com/3NOLValBGb
— Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) April 9, 2024
It’s abundantly clear that this idea is a clear attempt from Democrats to buy support for the party at a time when the once-reliably Democratic black voting bloc is wavering in its support for President Joe Biden.
Yet its proponents ignore the blatantly racist truth behind it.
Somehow, the solution for Democrats who cry and complain about racism is always more racism.
