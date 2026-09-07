Well-Connected Virginia Democrat Operative Arrested in Child Sex Abuse Sting Charged with 10-Year Sentence

A well-connected former Democratic Party political consultant and strategist operating in Virginia was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison last Thursday for distributing child sexual abuse material.

Randon Sprinkle used a dating app in May of 2025 to contact what was in reality an undercover FBI agent posing as the father of a non-existent 9-year-old boy, according to a Department of Justice press release.

Not only did Sprinkle then express “sexual interest in minors,” but he spoke about traveling to D.C. to meet the undercover FBI agent and sexually abuse or rape his made-up son. He also sent the FBI agent a video showing two adults sexually abusing a minor.

Months later, in October of 2025, the FBI raided Sprinkle’s Richmond residence and found a trove of child sexual abuse material content on his laptops and cell phone, including “depictions of the abuse of toddlers and an infant.”

BREAKING: Outspoken LGBTQ activist and prominent Virginia Democratic party official Randon Sprinkle, sentenced to 10 years in prison for child p**n Why does this keep happening pic.twitter.com/XJkjUna62d — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 4, 2026

In April of this year, Sprinkle pleaded guilty to the distribution of child sexual abuse material. Though he faced a mandatory prison sentence between 5 years and 20 years, he only received a 10-year sentence on Thursday.

Sprinkle’s ties to the Democratic Party run deep.

He “worked on the campaigns of several Richmond council members and on the campaign of state Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax,” according to The Roanoke Times.

The outlet reported that he also worked on Virginia Rep. Jennifer McClellan’s 2020 gubernatorial campaign as a regional political director. In addition, Sprinkle at one point served as the finance director for the Democratic Party of Virginia.

The now-convicted and sentenced political strategist could also be seen in photos hobnobbing with top Virginia Democrats, including Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger:

🚨Randon Sprinkle was Finance Chair for Board of Democratic Party of Virginia & treasurer of Young Dems He’s all smiles with VA Democrat leaders @GovernorVA@SenLouiseLucas & @RepMcClellan 📸via @HoneyBadger_USAhttps://t.co/nSgGsTg77C pic.twitter.com/vIJCPreK9o — ((( charlottesville ))) (@CvilleBubble) September 4, 2026

According to Fox News, Sprinkle also served as the treasurer for the Metro Richmond Area Young Democrats, and as an elected delegate to the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

He also reportedly worked as an associate for political consulting entities like Reflex Strategy Group and Alexander Strategies LLC.

Fox News further noted that he “donated thousands of dollars to the recent statewide campaigns of Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi.”

Some of Randon Sprinkle’s friends@GovWhitmer@SpanbergerForVA @PeteButtigieg @RepTedLieu

Any comment on him being sentenced to 10 years in prison for child p**n? pic.twitter.com/T0iM2Pl8ot — HumanFund (@HumanXfund) September 4, 2026

To her credit, Spanberger’s gubernatorial transition team responded quickly after Sprinkle’s arrest last year for distribution of child porn.

“As a former federal law enforcement officer who arrested child predators, she believes that this individual should be swiftly prosecuted and put behind bars for his sickening crimes against children,” the team said in a statement.

“Upon learning about these appalling reports, the Spanberger campaign immediately donated the full amount of this individual’s prior donations, $1,000, to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to support its critical mission of protecting America’s kids,” the statement continued.

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