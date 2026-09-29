A Connecticut resident has been charged by law enforcement after opening fire and killing a bear that he said was attacking his livestock on Friday evening.

The state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said a homeowner in the town of Granby phoned the authorities, telling them he’d killed a bear, according to WVIT-TV.

Police investigated the scene and discovered that the homeowner started shooting after the bear broke into an animal pen and began killing his chickens.

The homeowner also told responding officers that he suspected the bear had killed some of his goats last month.

WFSB-TV identified the man as Michael Gero, 39, who was ultimately charged for his use of deadly force against the wild animal.

The outlet also posted about the incident on social media, highlighting the constitutional implications regarding property rights.

“Should property owners be allowed to defend their animals against wildlife?” the Sunday Facebook post read.

Gero is due to appear in court next month.

This news comes as Connecticut has struggled with an increase in bears shifting into heavily populated areas.

It also comes about one month after a man in Arizona was forced to shoot and kill a rabid bobcat after it made its way into his backyard, attacked his dog, then charged directly at his wife.

Wildlife authorities discovered that the bobcat was rabid during the Aug. 29 incident.

The homeowner said the animal entered his backyard and assaulted his dog. After he heard noises, he went to investigate and found the pet bloodied on the back porch.

Instead of fleeing, the bobcat remained in the yard. It then began making threatening noises and growling sounds before setting its sights on his wife.

The man, who was not charged with a crime, went back inside to retrieve his firearm and killed the animal soon after.

Given the bobcat’s violent behavior, he later reported the encounter to Arizona’s Game and Fish Department, asking them to pick up the animal’s body for examination.

Department spokeswoman Alexandra Flickinger said that officials took the animal to a laboratory for rabies testing, adding that “the results did come back positive.”

State health officers have taken note of this case, given how fatal rabies can be once a person becomes infected.

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