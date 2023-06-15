Conor McGregor Breaks Silence After Vicious Punch Sends NBA Mascot to the Hospital

Mixed martial artist Conor McGregor is speaking out after participating in a stunt at an NBA Finals game that landed a mascot in the hospital.

During a skit in the third quarter of Thursday’s game between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets in Miami, McGregor knocked Miami Heat mascot Burnie to the court with a devastating left hook — before following up with another shot after the costumed man hit the floor.

The Miami Heat mascot, Burnie, was sent to the ER last night after taking a hit from UFC fighter Conor McGregor during a midgame bit in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, per @sam_amick. The man has since been released from the hospital and is “doing well”.pic.twitter.com/lDRlOK9Aaz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 10, 2023

The man performing as Burnie had to receive treatment at the emergency room of a hospital.

McGregor addressed the stunt gone wrong in remarks to TMZ on Tuesday.

“The mascot is good.”

“It was a skit, and all is well.”

The former UFC lightweight champion didn’t reveal if he’d since offered the man performing as Burnie an apology, although he did indicate they reconciled after the knockout.

“I spent a lot of time with him afterward, we talked it out, everything is great.”

“It was all part of the show!”

It’s unclear if the mascot performer views the stunt as performed as planned.

The Irish fighter was promoting a pain relief body spray during the skit — and sprayed Burnie with the substance as Heat employees began dragging Burnie off the court.

Conor McGregor just knocked out Burnie pic.twitter.com/w1IdovFhrX — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) June 10, 2023

McGregor last fought in the UFC in a 2021 technical knockout loss to Dustin Poirier.

The mixed martial artist is scheduled to fight Michael Chandler later this year in connection to his role as a coach on season 31 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” according to Sports Illustrated.

However, some mixed martial arts analysts have expressed doubt that McGregor will ever fight again in the midst of an absence from the octagon that has spanned nearly two years.

The fighter’s actions merited audible boos from the crowd of Miami Heat fans.

The Heat went on to lose the game 108-95. The Nuggets won the series and the NBA championship with a Game 5 victory in Denver on Monday.

