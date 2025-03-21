Conor McGregor Confirms Run for President Days After Meeting with Trump

Controversial UFC star Conor McGregor is officially throwing his hat into political ring.

And — despite McGregor’s aspirations being international — it appears President Donald Trump may have played a role in it.

McGregor effectively announced his candidacy Thursday in an Instagram post that featured an image of him and his son — while also making it clear what sort of platform he’s planning to run on.

“Ireland must fully implement the EU Migration Pact by June 12, 2026,” McGregor posted. “So between now and 12 June 2026, several pieces of legislation have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas & then signed by the President.

“The next presidential election must take place by 11 Nov 2025

“Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill?

“Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them.

“I will!

“For clarity also, as President, I would put forth this bill to referendum.”

To remove any doubt about his intentions, McGregor ended his post with: “This is the future of Ireland with me as President.

“All citizens of Ireland to have a voice and a choice on their future!

“God bless our people!

“Vote McGregor and have your voice heard!”

As pointed out by Fox News, this announcement comes just days after McGregor met with Trump in a highly publicized Monday meeting at the White House.

However, according to CNN, “McGregor faces an uphill task to get his name on the ballot as few Irish lawmakers share his vehement anti-immigrant views.”

The outlet, which also described the Irish presidency as a “largely ceremonial role,” added that McGregor’s past issues with the law could also hamper his presidential aspirations.

As CNN pointed out, McGregor has dealt with multiple allegations of sexual assault, including one that was ultimately dismissed, and another where a civil jury awarded an accuser nearly $257,000 in damages.

Of note, McGregor’s family — including the mother of his children — has firmly stood behind the Irish fighter through his legal woes, and, in fact, have even come out to suggest that some of these women were simply chasing clout and money with their lawsuits.

McGregor has actually been hinting at political aspirations for some time, though his recent Instagram post is the first to make such a firm bid. He has also previously made immigration a big part of his platform, not unlike Trump.

