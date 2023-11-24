Is Conor McGregor Running for Office? Fed-Up UFC Legend Makes Vow After Violent Attack in Ireland

Across the world, voters have had enough of socialists and open-borders globalists.

On Sunday, libertarian Javier Milei won the presidency of Argentina. Then, on Thursday, Geert Wilders’ Party for Freedom — a Dutch populist, nationalist and anti-immigration party — secured a major election victory in the Dutch House of Representatives, making it likely that Wilders will serve as the next prime minister of the Netherlands.

Could former UFC champion and outspoken Irish patriot Conor McGregor be next?

Friday on X, formerly Twitter, McGregor threw down the gauntlet and promised to fix what ails his home country.

“There will be change in Ireland, mark my words. The change needed,” McGregor wrote as part of a lengthier post.

On Thursday, riots erupted in the Irish capital of Dublin following a knife attack that wounded five people, including three children. Irish journalist John McGuirk identified the suspected assailant as “an Algerian national in his 50s who came to Ireland several decades ago.”

McGregor condemned the riots but also acknowledged the rioters’ concerns.

“Last nights scenes achieved nothing toward fixing the issues we face. I do understand frustrations however, and I do understand a move must be made to ensure the change we need is ushered in. And fast!” he wrote.

“I am in the process of arranging. Believe me I am way more tactical and I have backing,” he added.

Should McGregor run for office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (3 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

That last line undoubtedly raised eyebrows. At minimum, it raised the question of whether McGregor might attempt to follow the likes of Milei and former U.S. President Donald Trump as celebrity outsiders-turned-populist leaders.

McGregor then cited immigrant violence against Irish citizens as the context for his promised change.

“In the last month, innocent children stabbed leaving school. Ashling Murphy murdered. Two Sligo men decapitated,” the former UFC champion wrote.

Last week, an Irish court convicted Jozef Puska, a 33-year-old Slovak national, of murdering Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old Irish teacher, in January 2022.

Meanwhile, motivated by intense hatred of homosexuals, an Iraqi-Kurdish national named Yousef Palani, who arrived in Ireland in 2006, decapitated two gay men in Sligo, Ireland, in April 2022.

“This,” according to McGregor “is NOT Ireland’s future!”

“If they do not act soon with their plan of action to ensure Ireland’s safety, I will,” he added.

I do not condone last nights riots. I do not condone any attacks on our first responders in their line of duty. I do not condone looting and the damaging of shops. Last nights scenes achieved nothing toward fixing the issues we face. I do understand frustrations however, and I do… https://t.co/FFx7d0ZROb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2023

The next Irish presidential election will take place in 2025.

If the current regime does not change its ways, then perhaps McGregor will emerge as the face of “Ireland First.”

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.