While citizens of the U.S. continue to grapple with the effects of the Biden administration’s open-border policies, other countries dealing with similar problems are saying, “Enough.”

On Thursday, three children and a woman were stabbed outside an Irish language school in Dublin, according to Newsweek. The woman and a 5-year-old girl were left with serious injuries.

Police have arrested an Algerian man suspected of carrying out the attack. Citing The Irish Times, Newsweek reported that the suspect is believed to be a naturalized Irish citizen who has lived there for 20 years.

Irish police have yet to establish a motive but are not ruling out terrorism.

The attack triggered a night of rioting in the city. Anti-immigration forces torched a hotel, looted stores, and burned buses and police vehicles.

🤯 What would Daniel O’ Connell say I wonder? What would our Irish leaders past say on the situation we face today? God bless Ireland 🇮🇪🙏 pic.twitter.com/w1YUkqT93t — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2023



Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor, an outspoken critic of unchecked immigration into the Emerald Isle, did not hold back.

“Ireland, we are at war,” he posted.

Ireland, we are at war. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2023

“We are not backing down, we are only warming up. There will be no backing down until real change is implemented for the safety of our nation. We are not losing any more of our [women] and children to sick and twisted people who should not even be in Ireland in the first place.

“Call it what you want. We do not care. May God help us all. Ireland for victory,” McGregor wrote in another post.

The former UFC fighter shared a video showing Irish police commissioner Drew Harris calling the rioters a “hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology.”

“Drew, not good enough,” McGregor said. “There is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place, and there has been zero action done to support the public in any way, shape or form with this frightening fact.

“NOT GOOD ENOUGH. Make change or make way. Ireland for the victory.”

Innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today. Our chief of police had this to say on the riots in the aftermath. Drew, not good enough. There is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place, and… https://t.co/ac6j1GIjXD — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2023

McGregor also made clear that while he understands the frustrations of the rioters, he does not condone their actions.

“There will be change in Ireland, mark my words. The change needed,” he added. “This is NOT Ireland’s future! If they do not act soon with their plan of action to ensure Ireland’s safety, I will.”

I do not condone last nights riots. I do not condone any attacks on our first responders in their line of duty. I do not condone looting and the damaging of shops. Last nights scenes achieved nothing toward fixing the issues we face. I do understand frustrations however, and I do… https://t.co/FFx7d0ZROb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2023

Just days before the knife attack, McGregor blasted the Irish government over the 2022 murder of a young teacher by a Slovakian immigrant.

He called for a “brand new task force founded in Ireland with the sole objective of assessing and monitoring all entrants that come into Ireland” and for “a clean sweep of those already here under false pretenses or that have [broken] the law here.”

Ireland’s open borders and liberal social welfare policies are the ideal pushed for by the left in the U.S. But the violent riots that just wracked Dublin have exposed an underbelly of discontent among many of the country’s residents.

Ireland is not alone in this regard. Practically every Western country that has espoused lofty humanitarian ideals is grappling internally with the challenge of maintaining national identity and safety in the face of unchecked immigration.

If governments continue to ignore their citizens’ concerns, more eruptions of violence loom.

