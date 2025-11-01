Why 'Consequence Culture' Is Healthy and 'Cancel Culture' Is Toxic

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination in September, we’ve seen the true face of the American hard left — and, as it turns out, the rest of America doesn’t like it. In fact, they like it so little that people have lost livelihoods over it.

Teachers and doctors fired. Reputations ruined. Publications and politicians running damage control. Late-night hosts suspended. And conservatives — to our credit, I would say — haven’t let up.

And over the past month and a half, as this has continued unabated, you’ve probably seen something like this: