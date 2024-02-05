Share
Commentary

Conservative Columnist, Pundit Under Fire for Post Supporting Trump's Death

 By Samantha Chang  February 5, 2024 at 6:56am
Conservative political pundit Ann Coulter ignited a social media backlash for suggesting that the best thing former President Donald Trump could do to make America great again is to die.

Coulter made the morbid recommendation Saturday while referencing a July 2023 social media post where a commenter wrote, “Ann Coulter has been right about Trump in the past. I’d love to hear what he needs to do, in her opinion to help us take America back.”

She responded by posting, “Maybe he could die?”

Coulter’s macabre suggestion fueled volcanic outrage on X, with many slamming her death wish for the 45th president as going a bridge too far.

Others said she seemed to be suffering from pathological Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Judging by the anti-Trump vitriol Coulter has spewed during the past few years, it’s hard to believe she was a vocal Trump supporter in the lead-up to his 2016 election win.

By 2018, she had turned against him amid frustration that the border wall was not completed.

In 2019, Trump blasted Coulter’s repeated jabs, calling her a “Wacky Nut Job” who didn’t understand the intransigent bureaucratic resistance he faced while trying to get the wall built.

Since then, Coulter has escalated her attacks against Trump to such an extreme that she criticizes him far more than she does Joe Biden, whose disastrous presidency has unleashed an unprecedented border catastrophe — an issue the conservative pundit is passionate about.

Despite Biden’s apocalyptic illegal immigration crisis, she has not made a death wish for the doddering Democrat.

While Coulter’s disillusionment with Trump is understandable, she doesn’t seem to understand that his supporters aren’t backing him because they believe he made no mistakes or agree with everything he says and does.

It’s more so that no matter what flaws Trump has, he’s far better than Biden, who has failed the country in every way a leader could.

Do you support Trump?

Crippling inflation, daily border invasions, rampant crime and escalating geopolitical conflicts are the hallmarks of the Biden presidency.

Supporting Trump now does not erase his mistakes, but to suggest the GOP front-runner is more deserving of contempt than Biden is mind-boggling.

Coulter needs to wake up and see who the real enemy is — and it ain’t Trump.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Conversation