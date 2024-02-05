Conservative political pundit Ann Coulter ignited a social media backlash for suggesting that the best thing former President Donald Trump could do to make America great again is to die.

Coulter made the morbid recommendation Saturday while referencing a July 2023 social media post where a commenter wrote, “Ann Coulter has been right about Trump in the past. I’d love to hear what he needs to do, in her opinion to help us take America back.”

She responded by posting, “Maybe he could die?”

Maybe he could die? https://t.co/TQPi5Bx3XB — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 4, 2024

Coulter’s macabre suggestion fueled volcanic outrage on X, with many slamming her death wish for the 45th president as going a bridge too far.

I just unfollowed Ann Coulter. What is wrong with her? People like Ann make me more determined. pic.twitter.com/0239vDHjad — Sheri™ @FFT1776 (@FFT1776) February 4, 2024

Ann Coulter is the new Kathy Griffin. https://t.co/abyVDy7FND — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 4, 2024

Now I know why you’ve never been married or had kids!

You are truly a vile human being — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 4, 2024

What a vile POS you are.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 4, 2024

Others said she seemed to be suffering from pathological Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Bleach blonde with extreme TDS, Ann Coulter shares vile post suggesting TRUMP’S DEA-TH could help Americans take back their country.. THOUGHTS? pic.twitter.com/1OWkclS3LQ — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) February 4, 2024

I used to follow Ann Coulter. I stopped a while back. Her TDS has gotten too far out of hand. I had to stop listening to her a while back. She needs help such as counseling. — @ragingBruno_The_Grey Wolf (@ragingbruno0517) February 4, 2024

Judging by the anti-Trump vitriol Coulter has spewed during the past few years, it’s hard to believe she was a vocal Trump supporter in the lead-up to his 2016 election win.

By 2018, she had turned against him amid frustration that the border wall was not completed.

In 2019, Trump blasted Coulter’s repeated jabs, calling her a “Wacky Nut Job” who didn’t understand the intransigent bureaucratic resistance he faced while trying to get the wall built.

Wacky Nut Job @AnnCoulter, who still hasn’t figured out that, despite all odds and an entire Democrat Party of Far Left Radicals against me (not to mention certain Republicans who are sadly unwilling to fight), I am winning on the Border. Major sections of Wall are being built… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2019

Since then, Coulter has escalated her attacks against Trump to such an extreme that she criticizes him far more than she does Joe Biden, whose disastrous presidency has unleashed an unprecedented border catastrophe — an issue the conservative pundit is passionate about.

Despite Biden’s apocalyptic illegal immigration crisis, she has not made a death wish for the doddering Democrat.

Trump won’t close the border. He’ll push for amnesty, allow anchor babies and sanctuary cities to continue, ban bump stocks, propose taking guns away without due process and hire half of Goldman Sacks. The presidential election is worthless. Concentrate on the House & Senate. https://t.co/wh4N79IXyx — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 4, 2024

While Coulter’s disillusionment with Trump is understandable, she doesn’t seem to understand that his supporters aren’t backing him because they believe he made no mistakes or agree with everything he says and does.

It’s more so that no matter what flaws Trump has, he’s far better than Biden, who has failed the country in every way a leader could.

Crippling inflation, daily border invasions, rampant crime and escalating geopolitical conflicts are the hallmarks of the Biden presidency.

Supporting Trump now does not erase his mistakes, but to suggest the GOP front-runner is more deserving of contempt than Biden is mind-boggling.

Coulter needs to wake up and see who the real enemy is — and it ain’t Trump.

