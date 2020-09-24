Conservative political commentator and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino shocked fans Tuesday with an announcement that he has been diagnosed with a tumor in his neck.

The radio host, who is known for his tough-as-nails attitude and his fiery commentary, showed a softer side during the announcement.

Noting that he’d had fans point out a growth on his neck, he said he initially brushed their concerns aside.

But Bongino, 45, ended up seeing a doctor.

Emotionally, he told fans on the platform Rumble, “It’s really hard for me to talk about this because I just learned this yesterday.”

He added, “It’s a tumor, but there’s a strong likelihood that it is not cancerous.”

“We don’t know what it is. It’s in a very weird spot in my neck near my carotid artery and near vocal cords and things, and it’s big. It’s seven centimeters,” he said. “It’s scary.”

Bongino said he had debated whether he should say anything, but he decided to divulge the information, since people had started to notice the growth.

He explained that his current health scare has humbled him, noting it is an “honor” for him to have a platform every day.

Bongino was flooded with support and prayers online:

Professor Apologizes After Promising To Closely Monitor New Student Nick Sandmann

The radio host is being treated and will keep his fans updated.

Despite the bad news, Bongino hasn’t let the uncertainty surrounding his health stop him from what he does best.

He appeared on Fox News host Sean Hannity’s show Wednesday to discuss the civil unrest in Louisville, Kentucky.

Fox News’ @dbongino blasts the overnight violence against officers and says MSNBC’s Joy Reid “fired everybody up” by saying Breonna Taylor case was a “Black Lives Don’t Matter ruling” pic.twitter.com/fvmdx1I2ff — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) September 24, 2020

“Police are forced to deal with people at their worst moments, not because they want to, because that’s their job,” he said when discussing two Louisville police officers who were shot in the city during a riot on Wednesday.

“Not every single tragedy that involves the police is a criminal act,” he said, going after the media for heightening tensions between law enforcement and demonstrators.

