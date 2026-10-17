Being a Christian parent means having to tell your children things they don’t want to hear.

That includes telling your teenage daughter that she can’t wear that dress to homecoming.

Conservative commentator and Christian author Allie Beth Stuckey recently took to social media to address the issue, and her message was one that Christian parents desperately needed to hear.

“Christian moms, why are you posting photos of your daughters in short, tight, revealing homecoming dresses? What is going on?” Stuckey wrote.

“If the point of an outfit is to draw attention to anything other than the face or overall beauty of a woman’s presence, then it’s not an outfit a Christian woman should wear — whether she’s a teenager or an adult.”

She added, “Our role as Christian moms is to help our girls understand her dignity, embrace biblical loveliness, and recognize that just because her friends are wearing it doesn’t mean she has to.”

Christian moms, why are you posting photos of your daughters in short, tight, revealing homecoming dresses? What is going on? If the point of an outfit is to draw attention to anything other than the face or overall beauty of a woman’s presence, then it’s not an outfit a Christian woman should wear—whether she’s a teenager or an adult. Our role as Christian moms is to help our girls understand her dignity, embrace biblical loveliness, and recognize that just because her friends are wearing it doesn’t mean she has to. — Relatable with Allie Beth Stuckey (@RelatablewABS) October 15, 2026

One social media user offered a perfect response to Stuckey’s message: “It needed to be said.”

Indeed, it did.

And while Stuckey was specifically addressing Christian mothers, there’s a broader conversation that Christian parents — particularly fathers — need to have.

Look, the world has never been particularly interested in Christian standards of modesty. And anyone who remembers what homecoming dresses looked like 20 years ago knows that revealing formalwear is hardly a new phenomenon — yes, once upon a time I too was a red-blooded male teenager and noticed these things.

But it certainly seems that the standards have gotten worse, not better.

This issue also calls to mind the recent controversy surrounding comedian Shane Gillis’ “Saturday Night Live” monologue, in which he cracked a joke comparing women’s increasingly revealing gym attire to something decidedly less wholesome.

The joke apparently struck a nerve with plenty of women, but it also raises a fair question: At what point did dressing modestly become such an unreasonable expectation?

Of course, Christians should not be particularly surprised when secular culture promotes values that run contrary to biblical teachings. That’s hardly a new development.

What should surprise Christians, however, is when their fellow believers seem perfectly content to embrace those same standards without a second thought.

And that brings us to an uncomfortable truth about parenting: Sometimes, loving your children means being willing to disappoint them.

What role do you think fathers should play in discussions about modesty? Lead the conversation Support mothers Stay out of it Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Lead the conversation 54% (401 votes) Support mothers 45% (333 votes) Stay out of it 1% (6 votes)

Your daughter might insist that all her friends are wearing similar dresses. She might argue that you’re being unreasonable, old-fashioned, or embarrassingly strict. She might even be furious with you for saying no.

That’s fine. Parents aren’t called to be their children’s best friends. They’re called to raise them, protect them, and help guide them toward what is good.

And while Stuckey understandably directed her message toward Christian mothers, fathers absolutely do not get a pass here — quite the opposite.

Christian fathers have a responsibility to lead their households, which includes having difficult conversations about modesty, dignity, and the standards their families should uphold.

That responsibility doesn’t disappear because enforcing those standards might provoke an argument with a teenage daughter — or even a disagreement with one’s wife.

None of this means that a young woman’s worth is determined by the length of her dress. Her dignity comes from being made in God’s image, not from meeting some arbitrary dress code.

But that inherent dignity is precisely why Christian parents should teach their daughters that they don’t need to dress provocatively to be beautiful, accepted, or valued.

The world will offer teenage girls plenty of opportunities to compromise their values for approval. Christian parents shouldn’t be the ones encouraging them to take those opportunities.

Sometimes, the most loving thing a father or mother can say is also the simplest: “No.”

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