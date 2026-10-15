Conservative Commentator Steven Crowder Tells CNN and James Talarico to 'Lawyer Up' After They Allegedly Stole His Trademark for Town Hall

Conservative commentator and podcast host Steven Crowder threatened a lawsuit on social media Thursday against CNN and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico.

“CNN and Jubilee hosted a town hall with @jamestalarico last night and I only have one thing to say. Lawyer up,” he wrote on X.

CNN and Jubilee hosted a town hall with @jamestalarico last night and I only have one thing to say. Lawyer up. https://t.co/rMx1z8FCPy — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) October 15, 2026

Crowder was referring to Jubilee, a digital media company, using his registered trademark “CHANGE MY MIND” during the network’s town hall.

The trademark is active, with its first recorded use being in December 2017. It was officially registered in 2020.

The conservative commentator has filmed a multitude of videos in which he sits behind a long folding table that’s covered with a custom banner bearing the phrase, along with a controversial or definitive statement in bold letters, inviting others to argue their counterpoint.

Do you think Steven Crowder should proceed with his lawsuit against CNN and James Talarico? Absolutely No Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Absolutely 98% (44 votes) No 2% (1 vote)

The issue was also addressed during the Thursday episode of his podcast, “Louder With Crowder.”

“I don’t want to bury the lede here. We are filing a lawsuit,” Crowder declared. “Just so you know, like, I am not a litigious person. We have been ripped off many times, but this was so egregious.”

“And we’ll get to the multitude of reasons that this needs to be done, not the least of which the people ripping me off are people who have scammed me in the past, and I don’t want our trademarked brand logo and format, which they’ve praised, to be used for James Talarico to associate and ingratiate himself with right-wing voters,” he continued.

Crowder added, “Once you rip it off and you profit and you use it for propaganda, I now have a problem, and I have to come for everything!”

He and his co-hosts then mocked CNN by playing clips of the network using the phrase “change my mind” at least 10 times ahead of the town hall.

Each time it was referenced on “Louder With Crowder,” a cash register sound effect went off.

They also pointed out how CNN claimed the format was a “novel concept” across multiple shows, without crediting Crowder.

“I’ve worked with legacy media for a long time,” Crowder explained. “They said that will never work, then once they lose in a competitive environment, they would rip it off and kind of in a soft way. Last night, they just ripped it off on purpose. And I’m telling you this, I do not want ‘change my mind’ and the many, many hundreds of millions of plays, to be used to help James Talarico ruin Texas.”

He acknowledged that unlike his segment, Jubilee’s format includes a timer, but he called the company “dishonest” and referred to its actions as “plagiarism.”

Crowder said he hopes the lawsuit will reveal whose idea it was to use the trademark in such a blatant manner, adding that he might be entitled to massive revenue.

“We need to find out who flagrantly disregarded the trademark, who flagrantly plagiarized, who profited off of it most, and for what degree of time. So this, what you just saw, is what you would call legal nomenclature… a slam dunk.”

Crowder said the idea was rejected by cable news earlier in his career, only for them to use it down the line after it was successful in the podcast and online space.

“We were the ones who paid the cost and these other people swoop in, they get some investors, sometimes nonprofit donors, they steal it and profit,” he concluded.

“And so we just got to figure out, hey, CNN, if it’s not you, just, you know, you guys can just finger Jubilee. Let us know that it was them. And Jubilee, if it’s not you, you can let us know it was Talarico. One of you guys is going to be the one to bleed out first, and we’ll allow it, but you better do it quickly.”

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