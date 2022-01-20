Share
News

Conservative Commentator Stumps Transgender Activists on 'Dr. Phil' with 'What Is a Woman?' Question

 By Jack Davis  January 20, 2022 at 8:43am
Share

An activist who identifies as “nonbinary” was unable to explain what a woman is when asked by Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire on an episode of the “Dr. Phil” show that aired Wednesday.

The conservative commentator faced off against LGBT activist Addison and another “nonbinary” guest, Ethan, in a discussion of gender.

“Well, this is one of the problems with this left-wing gender ideology is that no one who espouses it can even tell you what these words mean,” Walsh said.

“Like, what is a woman?” he asked the other panelists. “Can you tell me what a woman is?”

“No, I can’t, because it’s not for me to say. Womanhood looks different for everybody,” Ethan said.

Trending:
Hillary Clinton Will Hate What Was Found on the Walls of Jeffrey Epstein's Mansion

“What do you define a woman as?” Addison asked Walsh.

“An adult human female,” he said.

“And what is a female?” Addison asked, with Walsh replying that a woman has female reproductive organs.

“When you’re female it goes right down to your bones, your DNA,” he said.

Do you believe that "trans women are women"?

After some debate, Walsh said, “You stood up here and said, ‘Trans women are women.’ Tell me what you mean. What is a woman?”

“Womanhood is something that, just as Ethan explained, I cannot define because I am not myself –,” Addison said as Walsh interjected.

“But you used the word,” he said. “So what did you mean when you said, ‘Trans women are women,’ if you don’t know what it means?”

“So here’s the thing. I do not define what a woman is because I do not identify as a woman,” Addison said. “Womanhood is something that is an umbrella term.”

“That describes what?” Walsh said.

Related:
It's Illegal to Tell Your Gender-Confused Son He's a Boy But You Can Tell Him He's a Girl: Canada

“People who identify as a woman,” Addison said.

“Identify as what?” Walsh said.

“As a woman,” Addison said.

“What is that?” Walsh said.

“Well it’s to each their own,” Addison said. “Each woman, each man, each person is going to have a different relation with their own gender identity and define it differently. And so trans women are women, too.”

“You won’t even tell me what the word means though, so that’s the problem,” Walsh said.

“You want to reduce women, you want to reduce men down to maybe just their genetics, our genitals, our chromosomes, right?” Addison said.

“No, what you want to do is appropriate women, you want to appropriate womanhood, and turn it into, basically, a costume that could be worn,” Walsh said.

He also said the individuals may perceive themselves as whatever they wish but should not force others to use specific pronouns when referring to them.

“You don’t get your own pronouns, just like you don’t get your own prepositions or your own adjectives,” Walsh said.

“It’s like if I were to tell you, my adjectives are ‘handsome’ and ‘brilliant,’ and whenever you’re talking about me, you have to describe me as handsome and brilliant, because that’s how I identify,” he said.

“That doesn’t make any sense. You don’t get your own pronouns,” he said. “That’s grammar. That’s language.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Biden Admin Energy Secretary Violated Federal Law 9 Times in 2021, According to Disclosure Documents
Democrats Push Bill That Would Allow Kids to Get Vaccinated Without Parental Consent
Time Magazine Highlights Biden's 'Terrible' First Year in Office with 'Gloomy' Cover
'A Big Milestone': Ron DeSantis Delivers Encouraging Update on His Wife's Battle with Breast Cancer
Conservative Commentator Stumps Transgender Activists on 'Dr. Phil' with 'What Is a Woman?' Question
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!