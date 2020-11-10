Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem refuted claims from the mainstream media that there is no widespread evidence of voter ballot irregularities when sparring with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos Sunday.

Noem is proving herself to be a force to be reckoned with in GOP politics.

The governor and Trump campaign surrogate held her own and kept her state’s citizens from needlessly sliding into financial ruin amid the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

That was in a direct contradiction to the suggestions of the media and Democrats, who insisted she close down the state.

She never locked down South Dakotans, nor did she tear down that old racist monument known as Mount Rushmore, which would have been quite fashionable back when Black Lives Matter and other leftist groups were terrorizing American statues.

Noem has the charisma, the political acumen and the leadership qualities that you’d think would link her to a presidential run at some point in the future.

With all that in mind, it’s no surprise Noem made quick work of Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week.”

Not only did Noem push back on the media’s premature crowning of Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden as president, but she also shut the partisan TV pundit down with regard to Tuesday’s contested election.

When asked how she would work with a president Biden on the coronavirus, Noem shut the ABC anchor down.

“This is a premature conversation because we have not finished counting votes,” she rightly said.

The governor further argued, “Election Day needs to be fair, honest and transparent, and we need to be sure that we had an honest election before we decide who gets to be in the White House the next four years.”

Of course, Stephanopoulos had a rebuttal, predictably arguing there is no widespread voter fraud.

The insertion of the word “widespread” is a pivot for the media, which at first declared there was no voter fraud, which is curious, as they just spent four years claiming President Donald Trump defrauded an election by colluding with the Kremlin,

In any event, Noem pushed back.

“We gave Al Gore 37 days to run the process before we decided who was going to be president. Why would we not afford the 70.6 million Americans that voted for President Trump the same consideration?” Noem said.

Noem also pointed to specifics, which media leeches such as Stephanopoulos loathe.

“People have signed legal documents, affidavits, stating that they saw illegal activities,” Noem said.

The governor also invoked computer glitches in Michigan which changed Republican votes to Democrat votes, and the fact that some of our dearly departed fellow Americans voted in Pennsylvania last week.

She added, “I don’t know how widespread it is. I don’t know if it will change the outcome of the election. But why is everybody so scared just to have a fair election and find out?”

“If Joe Biden really wants to unify this country, he would wait and make sure that we can prove we had a fair election,” Noem also said.

The words were lost on Stephanopoulos, as words often are.

He repeated his network’s talking point that there is no evidence of voter fraud, and mansplained over Noem.

But the former President Bill Clinton aide was never attempting to have a conversation, he was only there to spew rhetoric for the Democratic Party.

In the meantime, Noem’s fact-based approach to the discussion left Stephanopoulos with little recourse, other than to retreat to the comfort of his DNC script.

The simple fact is there are numerous examples of discrepancies that must be looked and investigated.

As Noem pointed out, affidavits have been signed, so it’s a tad bit late to attempt to retroactively call the race over.

The votes in every single battleground state need to be audited with a fine-tooth comb, and hopefully, that will happen.

If Biden wins in a fair election, conservatives are more than capable of handling it.

The same can’t be said for Democrats and party operatives such as Stephanopoulos.

