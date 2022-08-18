Citizens for Sanity, a conservative nonprofit organization, is spending millions to assail its ideological opponents ahead of this year’s midterm elections.

The group is fighting what it calls the “woke ideology of sheltered white liberals” with television, print and billboard ads in contentious congressional districts, according to Politico.

The campaign includes a video ad depicting a male athlete competing in a girls’ track meet.

“Unfortunately, this competition was over before it even began,” the ad’s narrator says. “Woke left-wing politicians are destroying girls’ sports.”

Stop the woke left’s war on girls’ sports. Return common sense to America. pic.twitter.com/uWFN6hlxGy — Citizens for Sanity (@citizens_sanity) August 16, 2022



The billboards, meanwhile, appear to call out left-wing activists and politicians by echoing their talking points.

For example, one billboard reads, “Protect Pregnant Men from Climate Discrimination.” Another shows the message “Open the jails. Open the borders. Close the schools. Vote progressive this November.”

Hello Phoenix! We MUST Support @JoeBiden & Progressive Candidates if we truly want to Save Our Street Gangs! #Woke pic.twitter.com/Yx6EYPJ0uf — Citizens for Sanity (@citizens_sanity) August 18, 2022

Do you think these billboards are effective? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 86% (2585 Votes) No: 14% (429 Votes)



Politico reported that Ian Prior, a strategic consultant for Citizens for Sanity, also works as executive director of Fight for Schools, a group that brought attention to parental rights issues during Virginia’s 2021 gubernatorial election.

In a statement to the outlet, Prior said, “The woke ideology of sheltered white liberals is a mortal threat to American liberty, security and prosperity.”

“Citizens for Sanity is not an ideological organization: we stand for reason, common sense, objectivity, equality, the neutral rule of law, and open scientific inquiry — everything the radical left now stands implacably against,” he added.

“We are using these messaging campaigns to alert Americans to the urgent need to defeat and repudiate woke insanity before it destroys America.”

According to the group’s website, its mission is to “return common sense to America, to highlight the importance of logic and reason, and to defeat ‘wokeism’ and anti-critical thinking ideologies that have permeated every sector of our country and threaten the very freedoms that are foundational to the American Dream.”

Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec noted that while the organization’s satirical approach may be lost on some people, the messages are having their desired effect by highlighting progressive positions.

.@JackPosobiec on Citizens For Sanity, a right-leaning non-profit organization planning to spend millions of dollars bashing the woke left in midterms. pic.twitter.com/zlXvI6wryf — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 18, 2022

“It’s clearly a joke. It’s a troll, but I love it because it illustrates just how crazy the far-left have become,” Posobiec said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.