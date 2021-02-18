A coalition of conservative groups has launched a $2 million media campaign targeting the progressive dark money groups that funded President Joe Biden’s campaign.

The coalition, led by Judicial Crisis Network, Heritage Action for America and Americans for Public Trust, seeks to shed light on dark money groups like Arabella Advisors, which poured millions of dollars into Biden’s 2020 campaign, according to Capital Research Center.

The campaign will also target Xavier Becerra, Biden’s nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services, and Vanita Gupta, Biden’s pick for associate attorney general.

“Dark money groups led by Arabella Advisors, among others, now want payback for helping Joe Biden get elected,” Caitlin Sutherland, executive director of Americans for Public Trust, said in a statement.

“Mr. Biden promised unity, but his nominees to high positions and his policy prescriptions reveal an extreme liberal agenda, on which these dark money groups are trying to cash in.”

TRENDING: Anti-Fossil Fuel Biden Attempts to Rescue Texas by Sending Them Fossil Fuel, Generators

Americans for Public Trust will spend $600,000 exposing dark money groups and Heritage Action for America will spend $600,000 on ads targeting Becerra. Judicial Crisis Network will use $800,000 targeting Gupta.

“In Vanita Gupta, President Biden has nominated a liberal activist who supports defunding the police and brings to the job her experience leading a left-wing dark money group,” Judicial Crisis Network president Carrie Severino said in a statement.

Other conservative groups supporting the campaign include Catholic Vote, the Susan B. Anthony List and the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

The coalition said it will be in regular communication with congressional Republicans.

Do you support this coalition? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (56 Votes) 5% (3 Votes)

The campaign will fund three ads airing on cable and digital platforms, according to a news release. There will also be a grassroots effort consisting of texts, emails and other activism.

“This is a highly coordinated effort to bring awareness to Biden’s pay-to-play approach to the liberal dark money groups who spent money to elect him and Senate Democrats, and to oppose two of Biden’s extremist nominees who will carry the agendas of those dark money groups to their administration posts if confirmed,” a Republican strategist involved with the coalition told Politico.

Becerra, who has faced intense criticism for his pro-abortion and anti-gun stances, is set to appear before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions for his confirmation hearing on Feb. 23.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.