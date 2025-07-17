Share
Ken Langone walks from lunch during the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, on July 6, 2022.
Ken Langone walks from lunch during the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, on July 6, 2022. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Conservative Home Depot Founder Who Turned on Trump Comes Back, Admits Huge Mistake

 By Michael Schwarz  July 17, 2025 at 8:33am
With the notable exception of the COVID vaccine, events have proven President Donald Trump correct on nearly every major controversy.

Moreover, during his second administration, no issue thus far should leave his critics more thoroughly chastened than trade and tariffs.

Tuesday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” 89-year-old billionaire and Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone had the integrity to admit that he got it wrong in his past criticism of Trump.

“If I told you how bullish I was, you wouldn’t believe it,” Langone said at the beginning of the interview. “I have never been more excited about the future of America than I am right now.”

Langone then listed the president’s performance as the primary reason for optimism.

“Like it or not, this guy’s getting things done,” the Home Depot co-founder said.

Next, Langone admitted that he once feared Trump would use his second term to exact vengeance on his enemies. So far that has not happened. Langone also praised the president for striking Iran’s nuclear facilities last month.

On the economy, Langone cited Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” signed into law on July 4, as cause for excitement.

“I was worried about inflation, and I was worried about the deficit,” Langone said. “[But] I think there’s a lot of merit to the notion that it’s gonna trigger such significant economic growth that we might see tax revenues going up through the profitability.”

Do you respect Langone having the courage to admit he was wrong?

Later in the interview, Langone amplified his praise of the president.

“I am sold on Trump,” the Home Depot co-founder said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “In fact, I’ll say this. I think he’s got a good shot at going down in history as one of our best presidents ever.”

When co-host Rebecca Quick reminded him of his past objections to Trump, Langone called himself a “believer” now.

“What I’m seeing happening is absolutely nothing short of a great thing. And there’s a beat. People are walking with more bounce. It’s all around,” he added.

Home Depot Blows Gaping Hole in Media's Tariff Predictions, Proves Trump Right Yet Again

Then, co-host Joe Kernen reminded Langone of his reluctance to support Trump even against former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“When you made a mistake, admit it,” Langone replied.

Finally, in another part of the interview, Langone acknowledged that Trump had it right on tariffs, too.

“Initially, my concern was I don’t like tariffs. I like free trade,” Langone said in another clip posted to X. “However, I think, damn it, give Trump credit. His instincts are good. Some of these things need to be fixed.”

The Home Depot co-founder then cited unfair tariff rates on automobile sales in Germany as an example.

Credit Langone for admitting his error, especially on tariffs.

Moreover, the Home Depot co-founder hardly stands alone on that front. After initial jitters over tariffs in April, the stock market has soared.

That means, of course, that investors have acknowledged what some of us knew all along: Trump had it right. He usually does.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
