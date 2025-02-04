Conservative Journalist Megan Basham Quotes Classic Hymn as She Reveals 'Advanced' Cancer Diagnosis

Author, conservative activist, and Daily Wire contributor Megan Basham may be in the fight of her life — but she still wants the world to know Who is in control, even as her health has taken a turn for the worse.

On Monday, Basham — whose “Shepherds for Sale” was published earlier this year — announced she was suffering from metastasized colorectal cancer.

At the beginning of the post announcing her condition, however, she referenced a recording of the 17th century hymn “What God Ordains Is Always Good,” posted by Phil Johnson, executive director of Grace to You and a close collaborator of Pastor John MacArthur.

The hymn, she said, “prompts me to share some news I’ve been meaning to share for awhile.”

“The Basham family went on a bit of a roller coaster ride in 2024 and that continued through the end of the year. Just after Thanksgiving, I was diagnosed with stage three, advanced colorectal cancer. Christmas was spent in a flurry of scans and meeting with oncology teams for first and second opinions. Suddenly, many plans our family had for the New Year had to be set aside or placed on hold,” she said.

According to the American Cancer Society, “Stage III colon cancers have spread to nearby lymph nodes, but they have not yet spread to other parts of the body.

“Surgery to remove the section of the colon with the cancer (partial colectomy), along with nearby lymph nodes, followed by adjuvant chemo is the standard treatment for this stage.”

Five-year relative survival rate for Stage III colorectal cancers are just above 73 percent.

However, Basham reminded readers that we aren’t playing by percentages, we’re playing by God’s plan.

“Proverbs 16:9 tells us that man plans his way, but it is the Lord who establishes his steps,” she wrote.

“And our steps are now heading in unexpected directions. Scheduled trips will not be taken, a podcast I hoped to pursue with a friend will have to be suspended indefinitely. But other plans, God willing, will go forward, like new book projects and helping Brian with exciting new plans for World Watch! And new goals, like beating cancer and allowing the Lord to shape us as he will through this trial are now on our to do list.”

Basham added that she had “been in chemo-radiation for the last few weeks and after that will proceeded to more substantial chemo and surgery in the summer. We know that God is using it for our benefit and his glory. Because what God ordains is always good and my times are in his hands.”

She then linked to the version of “What God Ordains Is Always Good,” recorded and with a new musical composition by Josh Bauder, with the original text from Samuel Rodigast.







One does not need to have a dire medical diagnosis to take heart and heed in the words

What God ordains is always good;

He is my Friend and Father.

He suffers naught to do me harm

tho’ many storms may gather.

Now I may know both joy and woe;

some day I shall see clearly

that He has loved me dearly.

What God ordains is always good;

tho’ I the cup am drinking

which savors now of bitterness,

I take it without shrinking.

For after grief God gives relief,

my heart with comfort filling

and all my sorrow stilling.

It may not be what we planned. In fact, it never is. But even through the pain, it is always good. A gentle reminder from someone who is going through something very un-gentle indeed.

Our thoughts and prayers are and remain with Basham and her family — and while we do not know what He has ordained, we perfervidly hope it’s a speedy recovery.

