Commentary

Conservative Journalist Says Biden FBI Set to Prosecute Him Over Jan. 6 Coverage

 By Samantha Chang  December 18, 2023 at 7:08am
The FBI under Joe Biden’s dumpster-fire presidency continues to exhibit shameless left-wing bias as a conservative journalist said he will soon face federal charges related to his coverage of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion.

On Thursday, Blaze Media investigative journalist Steve Baker revealed that he would face “unknown” charges from the Department of Justice related to his “journalistic efforts” at the Capitol almost three years ago.

“My attorney has just been notified by @FBI that I am going to be charged by @TheJusticeDept for my journalistic efforts on #Jan 6,” Baker wrote on X. “Charges are yet unknown.”

The FBI initially ordered the conservative reporter to turn himself in on Tuesday, he said.

However, on Saturday, Baker said his self-surrender deadline was abruptly postponed until “after Christmas.”

Baker spotlighted the dubious timing of the FBI’s latest directive.

“They put me through this emotional rollercoaster exactly two years ago when [Assistant U.S. Attorney] Anita Eve informed my attorney that I’d be ‘charged within the week.’ Then, they went silent for 20 months,” the reporter wrote.

Let this sink in: A citizen journalist in the United States has been living under the threat of arrest and federal charges over his coverage of a one-day event that occurred three years ago.

“Baker said his attorney got a Nov. 17, 2021, email from assistant U.S. attorney Anita Eve saying that Baker could expect to be ‘charged within the week’ — and that the charges would be interstate racketeering and property damage, which Baker said were bogus,” Blaze Media reported Thursday.

“Despite the threat of charges ‘within the week,’ Baker said he didn’t hear from Eve’s office for nearly two years — and in August 2023, his attorney accepted service of a grand jury subpoena, signed by Eve, for all the Jan. 6 videos Baker personally recorded,” the conservative outlet said.

Baker has said that while he entered the Capitol with “about 60 other journalists,” he did not commit any crimes.

The conservative journalist said he does not understand why the FBI is threatening to charge him but not the other journalists covering the Capitol incursion.

He also declared that “I/we will not be silenced or hampered by this renewed attack against my work.”

In a Thursday post on X, Blaze Media editor-in-chief Matthew Peterson said this was “outrageous retaliation on the part of the federal government against a journalist.”

“[Baker] was an independent journalist on J6; he’s now investigating the events of that day for The Blaze. We must all rally and end this totalitarian madness,” he said.

Peterson also linked the curious timing of the FBI’s surrender order to recent revelations of alleged perjury committed by Capitol Police officers to incriminate the Jan. 6 defendants.

“We recently published evidence that Capital Police officers committed perjury in the Oath Keepers trial and this is apparently the DOJ’s response,” Peterson wrote.

“When [Baker] got word he was being charged, he was in DC working on our investigation of the J6 footage.”


The apparent harassment of a journalist whose investigative reports contradict the corporate media narrative about the Jan. 6 incursion suggests that free speech is under attack by the Biden administration.

Some liberal commentators have pushed the absurd suggestion that only “credentialed” journalists are allowed to cover news events.

In reality, anyone with a cellphone can be a citizen journalist — as we see every day when video clips of incidents filmed by everyday citizens go viral and are covered by media outlets around the world.

In this instance, why are the Biden DOJ and FBI threatening a reporter with unspecified federal charges related to an event three years ago?

The federal criminal justice system is supposed to be a nonpartisan apparatus whose mission is to keep the public safe.

Instead, it has metastasized into a weaponized arm of the Democratic Party that is targeting conservatives.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Conversation