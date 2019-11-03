SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Conservative Journalist's Family Finds Unsettling Threat on Security Camera

×
By Jared Harris
Published November 3, 2019 at 12:13am
Print

It’s dangerous to be conservative in modern America.

From raging leftists intent on causing physical harm to cowards who prefer to dox and harass online, there’s no shortage of liberals acting out against the political right.

Now, they’re even turning to shamelessly menacing the families of conservatives.

TRENDING: Hours After Libs Say NYC Better Without Trump, Lawless Cop-Haters Take Over Streets

The family of conservative journalist Andy Ngo discovered this firsthand after a creepy encounter on Halloween night. According to Ngo, the group of six approached his family’s house wearing makeshift masks of his face.

“These 6 individuals wearing print-out masks of my face approached my family’s home last night, repeatedly rang doorbell, pounded on window, recorded footage of property & gestured at cameras,” Ngo tweeted. “There were no candy bags.”

Video footage shows the group banging on the door before heading into the yard and glaring at the security camera.

The group all appeared to be wearing gloves, masks and heavy clothes, making identification virtually impossible.

Would you have answered the door?

Ngo is a frequent target of the radical left over his raw coverage of Antifa. He often plants himself in or near violent protests, broadcasting the action to his Twitter followers.

He was assaulted at one event, an encounter that left him in the hospital.

According to Ngo, leftists also targeted his elderly mom’s business.

The rise in the radical left appears to be tied to Democrats’ push to get rid of President Donald Trump and undo the outcome of the 2016 election.

Trump and his followers, who are often categorized as racist, misogynistic and bigoted, are common targets of Antifa and other leftist groups that take to the streets to push their own brands of hate.

RELATED: 2020 Dem Candidate Marianne Williamson Caught on Hot Mic: 'Conservatives Are Nicer to Me'

The cold political civil war is made even more dangerous by the interconnected nature of our country.

An internet search can reveal a person’s entire history — their address, workplace, friends, family and even pictures can be found by those savvy enough.

For prominent figures like Andy Ngo, this can translate into an ominous late-night visit by a group of masked punks.

Thankfully the masked men didn’t do anything violent, but there’s no telling what would have happened had his family opened the door that Halloween night.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







Cop Wakes from Coma To Find Politician Defending Man Who Put Him in Hospital
Report: China Using Live Dogs in Sickening Crash Tests
Conservative Journalist's Family Finds Unsettling Threat on Security Camera
Newsweek Buys Into Impeachment Hype, Publishes 'President Pence' Issue
As Criticism Mounts, Greta Thunberg Wants Facebook To Silence Opponents
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×