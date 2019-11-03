Conservative Journalist's Family Finds Unsettling Threat on Security Camera

It’s dangerous to be conservative in modern America.

From raging leftists intent on causing physical harm to cowards who prefer to dox and harass online, there’s no shortage of liberals acting out against the political right.

Now, they’re even turning to shamelessly menacing the families of conservatives.

The family of conservative journalist Andy Ngo discovered this firsthand after a creepy encounter on Halloween night. According to Ngo, the group of six approached his family’s house wearing makeshift masks of his face.

“These 6 individuals wearing print-out masks of my face approached my family’s home last night, repeatedly rang doorbell, pounded on window, recorded footage of property & gestured at cameras,” Ngo tweeted. “There were no candy bags.”

These 6 individuals wearing print-out masks of my face approached my family’s home last night, repeatedly rang doorbell, pounded on window, recorded footage of property & gestured at cameras. There were no candy bags. This follows their doxing of my elderly mom’s small business. pic.twitter.com/dH8qn1YS85 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 1, 2019

Video footage shows the group banging on the door before heading into the yard and glaring at the security camera.

The group all appeared to be wearing gloves, masks and heavy clothes, making identification virtually impossible.

Ngo is a frequent target of the radical left over his raw coverage of Antifa. He often plants himself in or near violent protests, broadcasting the action to his Twitter followers.

He was assaulted at one event, an encounter that left him in the hospital.

According to Ngo, leftists also targeted his elderly mom’s business.

The rise in the radical left appears to be tied to Democrats’ push to get rid of President Donald Trump and undo the outcome of the 2016 election.

Trump and his followers, who are often categorized as racist, misogynistic and bigoted, are common targets of Antifa and other leftist groups that take to the streets to push their own brands of hate.

The cold political civil war is made even more dangerous by the interconnected nature of our country.

An internet search can reveal a person’s entire history — their address, workplace, friends, family and even pictures can be found by those savvy enough.

For prominent figures like Andy Ngo, this can translate into an ominous late-night visit by a group of masked punks.

Thankfully the masked men didn’t do anything violent, but there’s no telling what would have happened had his family opened the door that Halloween night.

