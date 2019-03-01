Conservative Leaders Speak Out on Importance of Religious Liberty: ‘Faith Permeates Everything You Do’

Conservatives attending the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday were urged to strengthen the nation and themselves by living their faith to the fullest.

Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma noted that if faith is only a weekend activity it is in the same realm as a hobby.

“One of the greatest challenges we have to religious liberty in this modern day is people that actually claim a faith that don’t live that faith … If you have a faith, live your faith,” said Lankford.

“People are able to truly live free, that are also able to live out their faith,” he added.

Rep @senatorlankford on the importance of #religiousfreedom. @CPAC“People are able to truly live free, that are also able to live out their faith.” #CPAC2019 pic.twitter.com/eBR9WBSxgl — FRC (@FRCdc) February 28, 2019

Lankford noted that faith is not simply church attendance but that “faith permeates everything you do.”

“At the end of the day, our faith matters,” Lankford said.

“It does have an effect not only on our nation … our culture and our neighborhoods. And we should choose to be able to live that out in a way that matters. I always get the joy of being able to look at someone of faith and saying, ‘Live your faith.’ Our culture will not be turned around by government,” he said.

Allie Beth Stuckey, host of the podcast “Relatable,” said Christians to bring their faith into the modern marketplace of ideas can find the experience daunting.

“As soon as you believe something that’s counter to the culture, then it’s not OK that you’re a Christian; you’re actually just a bigot now,” she said.

She said society is fine with faith as long as it is detached from works.

“It’s OK to be a Christian were told, unless you actually believe what the Bible says,” she added.

Stuckey said she, like many Christians, often keeps her faith private so that she will be accepted when that’s not “what we’re called to do.”

Despite the challenges, she said Christians should take heart that no matter how many cultures and countries oppose Christianity, it keeps growing.

“Don’t be discouraged by people who tell you that you should stay quiet because your religion, your faith is dying out anyway. It’s not!” she said.

Stuckey said too many Americans have “donned the religion of social justice.”

“They’ve actually donned the religion of progressivism where intersectionality is one of their key doctrines and identity politics is part of their worship,” she said.

“So what we’re seeing is not this advancement of atheism or this advancement of agnosticism or secularism. It’s the religion of progressivism and social justice and moral relativism that says ‘this is the religion that needs to dominate in order for us to be tolerant.’”

“And what we see throughout history, and what we’re already seeing now is that progressivism is not a tolerant religion,” she said.

