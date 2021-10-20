John Beatty, a conservative member of the Loudoun County School Board in Northern Virginia, called for an investigation into the board’s handling of two alleged sexual assault incidents at local schools in a Tuesday night interview.

He told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on “The Ingraham Angle” that parents need to “find out what’s happening” in their schools. “What’s happening in Loudoun County is happening all over the country … they need to use [Freedom of Information Act] requests, they need to go to school board meetings, they need to get involved.”

Beatty also criticized his own board’s controversial curriculum decisions, which he said include sexually explicit materials as well as materials based on the work of Ibram X. Kendi.

“What happened is so awful … it’s incredibly important that we have a full investigation into everything that happened,” Beatty said.

“Parents need to worry about their kids getting an education and not the safety of them in school.”

The Loudoun County School Board received national media attention following The Daily Wire’s Oct. 11 report that a boy wearing a skirt entered a girls’ restroom and allegedly raped a female student in May.

The alleged victim’s father was arrested weeks later for resisting arrest at a school board meeting during which parents gave comments on a policy that would allow students to use restrooms based on “gender identity,” The Daily Wire reported.

The superintendent of Loudon County claimed during the meeting that he had no knowledge of any assaults occurring in the county’s school restrooms, according to The Daily Wire.

The transgender bathroom policy passed in August.

