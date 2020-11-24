Login
Conservative Media Star Hints at Possible 2024 White House Run

Dan Bongino appears on "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios in New York City on June 18, 2019.Roy Rochlin / Getty Images"If Harry Logan runs for president in 2024, and there is no one by the name of Trump on the ballot, I will consider entering politics again," Dan Bongino said, purposely twisting the name of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. (Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published November 24, 2020 at 12:44pm
Conservative commentator Dan Bongino said Monday he would consider a presidential run in 2024 if Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan entered the race.

The popular Fox News contributor and radio host, who has unsuccessfully run for Congress in Maryland and Florida, said on his podcast, “I’m out of politics. I’m done. I hate politics.”

That is, unless Hogan is a presidential candidate in four years.

Bongino said he would consider making a run for the White House to challenge Hogan, whose name he purposely twisted.

“If Harry Logan runs for president in 2024, and there is no one by the name of Trump on the ballot, I will consider entering politics again,” he said on “The Dan Bongino Show.”

“Because this guy is such a loser that if he ran the country into the ground, I couldn’t live with myself.”

Bongino, who was a Secret Service agent before making his congressional runs, has an ongoing feud with Hogan and made repeated jabs at the Maryland governor over his criticism of President Donald Trump.

Would you vote for Bongino in 2024 if he ran?

“If you had done your job, America’s governors wouldn’t have been forced to fend for themselves to find tests in the middle of a pandemic, as we successfully did in Maryland. Stop golfing and concede,” Hogan tweeted Sunday.

Bongino responded, “This pathetic loser called me before he ran for Governor, begging me not to get into the race.”

“He had so little support for his run for Governor that he had Chris from his campaign call my campaign begging for volunteers. He won bcz he had a pulse, & won again selling out to Dems,” he tweeted.

Bongino has called out others for speaking out against Trump.

Former CIA Director John Brennan tweeted Monday that he “felt compelled to condemn Trump’s depravity & incompetence.”

“This piece of filth weaponized his powers as Director of the CIA to attack his political opponents & assist his friends,” Bongino replied.

“He’s a disgrace to the country, the CIA, the intelligence community, his friends & neighbors, & decent people everywhere. He’s a stain on humankind.”

Hogan made headlines Monday with his questionable comments about people who decline to wear a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s sort of like saying, ‘I have a constitutional right to drive drunk. I have a constitutional right to not wear a seat belt, or to yell fire in a crowded movie theater, or to not follow the speed limit,'” the governor said.

“There’s no constitutional right to walk around without a mask,” he said. “Wear the mask.”

Hogan toyed with the idea of running against Trump in the Republican presidential primaries this year but ultimately decided against it.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







