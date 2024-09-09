Conservative Pundit Matt Walsh Tricks Prominent 'Anti-Racist' Author Into Paying Reparations to Producer

If the absurd “anti-racist” movement had its own Mount Rushmore, author Robin D’Angelo would occupy one of the four spots.

Thus, conservative filmmaker Matt Walsh might have pulled off one of the great coups in the history of unintentional satire.

According to the New York Post, Walsh’s new film “Am I Racist?” features a segment in which the filmmaker, disguised as an “anti-racist” activist, tricked D’Angelo into giving $30 in cash to the film’s black producer, identified only as “Ben.”

‘White Fragility’ author Robin DiAngelo gets tricked into paying reparations to Matt Walsh’s producer in ‘Am I Racist?’ documentary https://t.co/sjIuxL3UMO pic.twitter.com/K5gnzs7bUP — New York Post (@nypost) September 8, 2024

DiAngelo’s 2018 book “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” soared to prominence during the great self-flagellation epidemic of 2020, otherwise known as the virtue-signaling “racial reckoning” that occurred after career criminal George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody.

Since then, a handful of serious-minded people have asked what really happened to Floyd.

At the time, however, woke liberals cited Floyd’s death as an example of what they called “systemic racism.” In light of that allegedly racist system, they urged white people to wrestle with their “whiteness” and renewed demands for slavery reparations.

In other words, a white person allegedly incurred guilt solely on account of skin color. And they called this the antithesis of racism…

To expose anti-racism as the absurd and racist enterprise it truly is, Walsh went undercover. Sporting a man bun, the well-disguised conservative filmmaker landed an interview with D’Angelo.

After posing as an activist throughout the interview, Walsh finally introduced the film’s black producer.

“This is Ben, a producer on the film. I thought it would be a powerful opportunity to speak directly to a person of color and confront our racism and also, apologize for the white supremacist systems that oppress Ben,” Walsh said, somehow through a straight face, per the Post.

Incredibly, D’Angelo took the bait.

“On behalf of myself and my fellow white people, I apologize — it is not you, it is us. As long as I’m standing, I will do my best to challenge it,” she said.

Could anyone imagine a more condescending comment? She actually spoke on behalf of white people and then, based solely on his skin color, posed as Ben’s ally.

It got worse.

Walsh then offered Ben cash.

“That doesn’t make up for 400 years of oppression, but it’s all that I have to give,” the filmmaker said.

Ben — “fully in on the ruse,” as the Post put it — said he would not turn down reparations.

D’Angelo looked and sounded “bewildered.” She also seemed reluctant to follow Walsh’s example, referring to reparations as “like a systemic dynamic and approach.”

But Walsh persisted. He even used anti-racist jargon about making ourselves “uncomfortable.”

Finally, D’Angelo had no choice but to retrieve the $30 from her pocketbook.

In other words, the anti-racist author could ignore neither the perverse logic of reparations nor the opportunity to pose as an activist.

If the segment plays out on screen the way the Post described it, then it sounds like a memorable scene.

Sunday on the social media platform X, Walsh used the segment as a teaser for the film.

“I can neither confirm nor deny that I persuaded Robin DiAngelo to pay reparations to my black producer on camera. You will have to watch the film and see for yourself. And trust me: you’re going to want to see this for yourself,” Walsh wrote.

I can neither confirm nor deny that I persuaded Robin DiAngelo to pay reparations to my black producer on camera. You will have to watch the film and see for yourself. And trust me: you’re going to want to see this for yourself. Get your tickets here: https://t.co/iJv1cNRoWV https://t.co/JloTOLLuTp — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 9, 2024

Readers may purchase film tickets and view a trailer here.

Of course, any honest person can recognize the racism inherent in giving a stranger $30 solely on account of his skin color. And that racism flows directly from the logic of reparations.

D’Angelo will not see it that way, for she undoubtedly regarded the act as a sign of her moral virtue. In fact, she belongs on the anti-racism Mount Rushmore not because she made any persuasive arguments but because she encouraged woke white liberals to pose as other white people’s moral superiors.

Thus, kudos to Walsh for mocking that moral pretentiousness by orchestrating what sounds like one of the most hilarious instances of unintentional satire in recent memory.

