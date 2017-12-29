Conservative Pushes the Limits on CNN, Causes Don Lemon to Have a Meltdown, Cut to Commercial Break

There are apparently some topics Don Lemon does not want to talk about.

On Thursday, the CNN news anchor was discussing the FBI investigation into alleged Russian election meddling when one of his guests used a few trigger words that prompted Lemon cut to commercial rather than debate the topic.

In response to back-and-forth regarding allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials to tip the election in their favor, conservative commentator and radio host Ben Ferguson pointed out the double standard Democrats enjoy — doing things would have led to indictments if they were Republicans.

“There are a lot of people that feel like that there was special treatment that was given to people that work for Barack Obama and things that they did they would have been indicted for if they were Republicans,” he said.

“For example, when you clearly have top-secret information on a laptop that you have on a server in the basement of your house,” Ferguson continued, according to BizPac Review.

“And then you send those top-secret classified documents to people that aren’t even cleared to see them and then you forward them to your husband, who by the way is in jail by the name of Anthony Weiner.”

The CNN host became visibly agitated at the pivot from GOP baggage to past Democrat controversies.

“Man, what does this have to do with what we’re talking about?” Lemon asked. “The FBI has already investigated that! They’re been a million hearings on it. It’s water under the bridge!”

“No, it’s not!” Ferguson responded. “It’s water under the bridge for you, Don! It’s water under the bridge for you! It’s not for the rest of the people in this country!”

The debate devolved as Lemon shouted, “No! No! No! No! No!” over the dialogue, then cutting to commercial break.

When the program returned, Lemon opened up the floor to Ferguson — with the caveat that he not “hijack” the panel or dare discuss topics not involving Trump controversies.

“Listen, I don’t want to hear about Benghazi, I don’t want to hear about uranium,” Lemon explained, giving specific instruction on what not to talk about. “It has been litigated a million times –“

“Of course, because it doesn’t fit the narrative!” Ferguson interjected.

At this point the entire panel teamed up against the lone conservative, arguing that accusation of Clinton’s wrongdoing have been already been debated at length and do not warrant further discussion. Ferguson, however, stuck to his guns as the conservation went on.

Many in the establishment media continue, on a daily basis, discuss controversies surrounding the Republican White House. Allegations that the president’s campaign team colluded with Russian officials during the 2016 campaign have continued for well over a year.

Robert Mueller was appointed special counselor of the FBI investigation into the Trump presidential campaign in mid-May. His investigation has so far lasted over seven months — with no apparent end in sight.

