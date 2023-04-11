Conservative Radio Host and Writer Taken to Hospital with 'Scary' Symptoms After Show: 'Please Pray for Strength'

Conservative Christian radio host and writer Steve Deace wound up in the emergency room Monday night with severe symptoms brought on by what his wife described on social media as an unspecified “infection.”

Deace “tried to do the show” on Monday, she wrote, but his symptoms only worsened. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Deace had completed Monday’s show, although TheBlaze’s site was showing a Monday episode of “The Steve Deace Show” available to stream for account holders.

A tweet appearing on Deace’s Twitter account Monday evening, apparently written by his wife, Amy, said Deace was at the hospital and asked for prayers for his condition.

This is Amy. We’re in the emergency room and Steve is not doing well. He tried to do the show today with this infection, but it’s getting worse. We’d appreciate your prayers. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) April 11, 2023

That tweet was followed up less than an hour later with a plea for the (sadly inevitable) negative comments from Twitter trolls to stop during what was understandably a difficult time for her.

This is Amy again. Still waiting for a doctor and a room so no real update. One favor: this is not fun or amusing. If you can’t say anything nice, please shut up and just don’t say anything. This is hard enough for me. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) April 11, 2023

Hours later, another tweet that might have been written by either Deace or his wife (but was probably from Amy Deace, given comments she made later) sounded close to desperation.

If you’re still awake, please pray for strength. We’re struggling over here. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) April 11, 2023

Several Twitter users, some of whom appeared to be friends and family of the Deaces, said they were praying. And those prayers were effective, Amy tweeted later from her husband’s account.

Going home soon. We’re both exhausted. The staff at the hospital was incredible and took very good care of him. He wants to thank everyone for the prayers. They were felt. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) April 11, 2023

Finally, just before 5 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, Amy posted a final update to Facebook, expressing gratitude for the prayers and letting well-wishers know that her husband was finally home again.

“I will let him tell you what he wants to tell you tomorrow when he wakes up,” she wrote. As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, no additional updates had been posted.

Deace has been involved in the production of the conservative film “Nefarious,” which opens Friday, making the timing of his illness particularly difficult for him.

