Conservative Radio Host and Writer Taken to Hospital with 'Scary' Symptoms After Show: 'Please Pray for Strength'

 By George C. Upper III  April 11, 2023 at 5:36am
Conservative Christian radio host and writer Steve Deace wound up in the emergency room Monday night with severe symptoms brought on by what his wife described on social media as an unspecified “infection.”

Deace “tried to do the show” on Monday, she wrote, but his symptoms only worsened. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Deace had completed Monday’s show, although TheBlaze’s site was showing a Monday episode of “The Steve Deace Show” available to stream for account holders.

A tweet appearing on Deace’s Twitter account Monday evening, apparently written by his wife, Amy, said Deace was at the hospital and asked for prayers for his condition.

That tweet was followed up less than an hour later with a plea for the (sadly inevitable) negative comments from Twitter trolls to stop during what was understandably a difficult time for her.

Hours later, another tweet that might have been written by either Deace or his wife (but was probably from Amy Deace, given comments she made later) sounded close to desperation.

Several Twitter users, some of whom appeared to be friends and family of the Deaces, said they were praying. And those prayers were effective, Amy tweeted later from her husband’s account.

Finally, just before 5 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, Amy posted a final update to Facebook, expressing gratitude for the prayers and letting well-wishers know that her husband was finally home again.

“I will let him tell you what he wants to tell you tomorrow when he wakes up,” she wrote. As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, no additional updates had been posted.

Deace has been involved in the production of the conservative film “Nefarious,” which opens Friday, making the timing of his illness particularly difficult for him.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
