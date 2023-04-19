Conservative Version of Alinksy's 'Rules for Radicals' Could Bring America Back from the Brink

Disclosure: Some of the links below may contain affiliate links at no additional cost to you and may earn Liftable Media a commission on purchases. By making purchases through these links, you’ll be helping to support The Western Journal.

Floyd Brown, the founder of The Western Journal, in his new book “Counter Punch,” lays out the actions liberty-loving Americans must take to counteract the Saul Alinsky-inspired society unleashed on the United States in recent decades.

Both former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama were strongly influenced by the left-wing political activist and Chicago-based author. President Joe Biden’s administration is following in their footsteps too.

Alinsky is best known for his 1971 book, “Rules for Radicals.”

Clinton, who grew up in a Chicago suburb, wrote about Alinsky in her senior thesis at Wellesley College in Massachusetts in 1969. She interviewed him multiple times for the paper and then invited him to speak at the school, NBC News reported.

In 2009, Alinsky biographer Sanford Horwitt told NPR that Obama started his political career as a community organizer employing Alinsky’s tactics on Chicago’s South Side.

“I think that Barack Obama is president of the United States because he was exposed to community organizing in Chicago and really followed in Saul Alinksy’s footsteps,” Horwitt said.

“The organizers manual for the Camp Obama trainings during the [presidential] campaign was very much based on the teachings of Saul Alinsky and his disciples over about a 50-year period,” the author said.

Efforts by Biden and his administration to demonize conservatives — recall the ominous red backdrop during his anti-MAGA Independence Hall speech last September, for example — seem like something right out of “Rules for Radicals.”

At the beginning of his book, Alinsky credited Lucifer, i.e. Satan, with being the “very first radical” who effectively rebelled against the established order and now leads his own kingdom.

Some of the rules the radical laid out involve making your opponent think you have more power than you do, causing confusion and fear, employing ridicule and condemnation, and keeping the pressure on.

Finally, Alinsky urged, “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, polarize it.”

Those sound a lot like Satan’s tactics.

In his book “Counter Punch: An Unlikely Alliance of Americans Fighting Back for Faith and Freedom,” Brown argues that knowing the truth about America’s calling and the left’s schemes is the best antidote to what ails this nation.

“The United States of America is like no other country on earth,” Brown said at a Reawaken America Tour event this year in Nashville, Tennessee, during which he promoted his book. “What is embedded in our DNA? Unity. We are the United [emphasis added] States of America.”

“We have a shared purpose, a shared love of country and a shared DNA, and that’s what Satan came to take from us. That’s what the cabal came to take from us,” Brown added.

The globalists, like those represented at the World Economic Forum, want to take away America’s calling, he contended.

Brown proclaimed that the timing is right to set a new narrative for the U.S. grounded in God’s highest ideals for his children and America’s heritage of liberty.

“And we can set that narrative, and we will set that narrative,” he said.

“And let me tell you what I think that narrative should be. That narrative needs to be a narrative of love, of healing, of restoration and humanity. And it will stand in stark contrast to their narrative, which is one of hate, fear and chaos.”

Two of the present dangers that Brown addresses in “Counter Punch” that must be confronted include the World Economic Forum’s desire for a “great reset” and the commitment of the “uniparty” of establishment Republicans and Democrats to the globalist viewpoint over American sovereignty.

Other matters that must be countered with the truth are the left’s efforts to undermine public safety and destroy America’s border security, the FBI’s politically charged enforcement of the elitists’ agenda, and the initiatives running amuck in the country designed to confuse the nation’s youth about their identity and country’s high calling to be a land of liberty, opportunity and equality under the law.

The author ends his book with action steps Americans can take to “slay the elite state behemoth.”

Brown argues that real change begins locally as people engage and persuade their neighbors on policies that directly impact their lives.

