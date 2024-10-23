Former President Donald Trump — the Republican presidential nominee — undoubtedly has a lot left to do with the general election just days away.

Rallies, oddly controversial photo ops, and all manner of legal entanglements are surely things at the top of the list for Trump to square away before Nov. 5.

But what will be on his to-do list if he wins the presidency again?

One conservative watchdog is proffering a number of government bureaucrats — holdovers from the administration of incumbent President Joe Biden, no less — that Trump should seek to remove.

According to The New York Post, watchdog group the American Accountability Foundation launched an initiative that takes aim at one of the most contentious issues surrounding the election: illegal immigration, specifically in regards to America’s porous southern border and the government arm that oversees it.

“We created DHSWatchlist.com to shine a light on the swamp’s darkest corners. No longer will these radicals be able to hide in anonymity,” American Accountability Foundation President Thomas Jones said.

Taking specific aim at the Department of Homeland Security, the AAF released its “The DHS Watchlist” site on Wednesday.

“The DHS Bureaucrat Watch List is dedicated to exposing the career staff who have outsized influence on efforts to secure the southern border,” the site read.

The AAF wanted to make it clear it was doing more than just going after the big fish.

“While everyone knows who Alejandro Mayorkas and Merrick Garland are, few Americans know who the career bureaucrats are that implement their orders,” the site further argued.

“By uncovering hidden agendas and failures, we aim to restore integrity to our immigration system and border protection by showing America who can be counted on to reform America’s broken immigration system and who is in league with left-wing open border groups,” the site added.

It eventually offered: “Join us in defending our borders and reclaiming America’s sovereignty.”

While the site outlined a number of potential headaches for Trump — designated “targets” — it helped simplify things with what it called a “Top 10 Targets” list.

The names (and salaries) on that list include:

Connie Nolan: Associate Director – Service Center Operations Directorate at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services ($192,253)

Jennifer Higgins: Deputy Director at USCIS ($203,700)

Royce Bernstein Murray: Assistant Secretary, Border and Immigration Policy at DHS ($183,500)

Daniel Delgado: Assistant Secretary, Border and Immigration Policy at DHS ($160,889)

Andrea Saenz: Immigration Judge at the Department of Justice (No salary given)

Wilson Osorio: Associate Counsel at USCIS ($171,268)

Kursten Phelps: Policy Analyst, Office of Policy and Strategy, Humanitarian Affairs Division at USCIS ($141,192)

Kathryn E. Anderson: Deputy Chief, Office of Policy & Strategy at USCIS ($185,500)

Rebecca Swaintek-Green: Associate Counsel at USCIS ($112,015)

Noelle Sharp: Immigration Judge – Houston at the DOJ ($172,727)

There are a number of other names listed out in the broader “targets” tab.

According to the group itself, the American Accountability Foundation “is a non-profit government oversight and research organization that uses investigative tools to educate the public on issues related to personnel, policy, and spending.”

Other projects of the Foundation include Bidennoms.com, a site which outlines other members of incumbent President Joe Biden’s administration that conservatives may take umbrage with.

