Conservatives Accuse Netflix of 'Subtly Mocking Charlie Kirk's Assassination,' Call for Mass Cancellation

Exactly one year after the tragic death of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, a peculiar social media post from an entertainment giant has raised all sorts of eyebrows — and ire.

Netflix’s official United Kingdom and Ireland social media account posted early Thursday, sharing a few images from the show “The Gentlemen.”

The images show actor Theo James’ Eddie sharply turning his head to look at Kaya Scodelario’s Susie, despite the attention that should be paid to the bride.

Netflix accompanied these images with the caption, “Nearly did himself a neck injury,” which is British slang for someone almost hurting themselves due to a sudden and abrupt double take.

Nearly did himself a neck injury. pic.twitter.com/7HKifplq5g — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 10, 2026

Only … that’s not how many online conservatives interpreted that slang, given that this was the anniversary of Kirk’s passing.

Kirk was killed when he was struck in the neck by a bullet last September. For many on the left, this was somehow a joyous occasion, prompting them to share memes and jokes about catastrophic neck injuries.

Given that, it’s little surprise that so many conservatives took the X post in the least charitable way possible.

“This is DISGUSTING. Netflix appears to be subtly mocking Charlie Kirk’s ass*ssination on this anniversary of his death,” posted popular conservative social media account LibsOfTikTok. “Woke Netflix hates us. So glad I cancelled my subscription.”

Others, like Christian sports pundit Jon Root, simply called out that this particular phrase on this particular day was just too much of a coincidence to ignore:

There’s no way this a coincidence you’re posting this on the 1st anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s assassination… Y’all are disgusting. — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) September 10, 2026

Some, like the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh, admitted that they tried to take a charitable view, but just couldn’t sustain one.

“I’m apparently naive because at first I wanted to believe this was not a Charlie Kirk joke,” Walsh posted. “But these ‘neck injury’ references are a meme among retarded demonic leftists. Way too much of a coincidence that Netflix posts this today of all days.

“Clear what was intended. Despicable.”

Conservative actor Kevin Sorbo, meanwhile, shared that his experience with Netflix meant that this apparent stunt was not a surprise to him.

“Years ago Netflix brought me in to discuss doing Faith based films,” Sorbo wrote on X. “At the end of our meeting, the executives looked at me and said ‘we understand that there’s an audience for the kind of movies you make, we just don’t know why.’

“These people are sick.”

The most common response from conservatives online didn’t appear to be one of anger, but rather of action. And that action involved encouraging others to immediately cancel their Netflix subscriptions.

“Cancel Netflix completely,” wrote conservative pundit — and friend of Kirk’s — Jack Posobiec.

“If you still have a Netflix account, now is the time to cancel. Do it for Charlie,” posted another popular conservative X account.

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