Republicans have had a majority in the U.S. Senate during the 18 months since taking back the chamber in 2024, coinciding with President Donald Trump’s re-election.

Before that, the GOP held a majority from 2015 to 2021. Yet despite holding a majority for much of the last decade-plus across multiple White House administrations, Republicans in the Senate don’t ever seem to accomplish much of anything

They can’t and won’t pass the SAVE Act to secure elections. They won’t codify much of Trump’s agenda. Term limits are off the table, and much of the chamber often looks like a retirement home or a hospice center full of people cashing in on insider trading.

John Thune is mistaken. We *do* have the votes to pass the SAVE America Act—because we have a simple majority. All we lack is the will to enforce the talking filibuster (requiring filibustering senators to speak), and to stay in session continuously until it passes. It’d pass. pic.twitter.com/2VD9Sdu2dT — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 2, 2026

If you paid attention after the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in 2022, 14 GOP senators, led by Sen. John Cornyn, worked with Democrats to try to infringe on the gun rights of Americans who had nothing to do with the evil actions of a deranged Texas man.

Who knows how many other Republicans in the Senate wanted to support a gun control bill, but couldn’t, because that was an election year for them?

Looking at the political landscape, there is weakness and pandering on the network Sunday shows everywhere in the party.

James Lankford of Oklahoma and John Thune of South Dakota always look ready to surrender like Marshal Philippe Pétain to the German Army on any issue.

Mitch McConnell looks like he’s been in a fugue state for quite some time, but when he wasn’t, he seemed largely motivated by vengeance and grievance — even if he was effective for much of his career.

Yea.. Mitch McConnell seems fine. pic.twitter.com/nvg2hhWNYy — Chris Ripa (@CHRISsW0RLD) September 15, 2026

The point is, as we look ahead to the midterms, it is easy to see why people are disheartened and unmotivated as it relates to giving these people more slack.

Many Senate Republicans appear as though they want to lose so they can spend at least the next two years fundraising and claiming they will take the fight to Democrats next time around — if only we give them money.

There are many reasons to question whether conservatives have any help in the Senate, and Cornyn’s X page this week is the biggest red flag of them all.

In fact, it should have you questioning everything.

Bo French, the Texas GOP nominee for Texas Railroad Commissioner, went viral Sunday after he shared a photo of the University of Texas student section from Saturday night’s game and pointed out that heritage Americans who have traditionally attended Longhorns games have been displaced by replacement immigration.

French shared an image of students who looked like they were largely of Indian ethnicity and commented, “I heard UT graduation this year looked like this. I didn’t believe it. The problem is now obviously far worse than anyone imagined.”

I heard UT graduation this year looked like this. I didn’t believe it. The problem is now obviously far worse than anyone imagined. pic.twitter.com/Ys1bql0y4U — Bo French (@bofrench) September 13, 2026

The post wasn’t cruel, and it did not call for any violence. Nothing dishonest was said.

Still, French was attacked like he’d carpet-bombed a petting zoo. The loudest criticism came from the right, and most of that came from Cornyn.

The recently ousted, long-serving Texas senator opened days of criticism of French by commenting, “This is the Republican nominee for statewide office. Are other Republican elected officials going to condemn the intolerance and racism, or look the other way while it becomes normalized? This is how great political parties self-destruct. Sad.”

This is the Republican nominee for statewide office. Are other Republican elected officials going to condemn the intolerance and racism, or look the other way while it becomes normalized. This is how great political parties self-destruct. Sad. https://t.co/TO1dTXKd6G — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 13, 2026

In the days since, Cornyn has called a country of mostly European-rooted Christians “overrated” and relentlessly attacked French and people who want to preserve the land built by their grandfathers.

Heritage Americanism Is Massively Overrated and Counterproductive https://t.co/UwNvTXsLb4 — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 16, 2026

We all make mistakes but what does he do? No takedown of offensive post, no apology. Just doubles down and raises $ using it. The Republican Party is better than this. We should all condemn this bigotry directed at our fellow Texans or we will soon find ourselves a minority… https://t.co/7W8XwBa1eb — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 15, 2026

Longhorns fans are a Texas-size win for American assimilation https://t.co/sAeHtf7zPC — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 15, 2026

He’s also on the stoop for French’s radical, pro-trans opponent, and continues to echo Karl Rove, who says he will vote for the candidate of pediatric castrations rather than vote for French, who noticed demographics of his state are changing and said something.

Why I’m Voting for a Texas Democrat by @KarlRove https://t.co/S44nYRsEQv via @WSJopinion — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 16, 2026

”The GOP’s stables need a cleaning. This is a good place to start.“ https://t.co/jPkzC2pOrF — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 16, 2026

The point of all of this is that John Cornyn did not become jaded when he lost his primary to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton earlier this year.

Primary voters kicked him out of office because he is a liberal.

If that liberal spent 24 years representing a place like Texas, who knows how many other wolves are currently role-playing as good conservatives in the upper chamber?

It’s difficult to know for sure, but we can safely assume Cornyn is far from the only person who has been masquerading as a Republican fighter for decades.

His behavior since losing to Paxton should have voters questioning the ideologies and loyalties of every Republican in the Senate.

While a GOP win in the midterms is a must in the coming weeks, even with frauds in the chamber, Republican voters need to take a hard look at who they’re nominating in the future.

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