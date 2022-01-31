Conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza has once again treaded into controversy with his new political documentary “2,000 Mules.”

The vote integrity group True the Vote worked with D’Souza on the film about the 2020 general election, according to a trailer released on Saturday.

The trailer had already garnered over 600,000 views on D’Souza’s Rumble channel by Monday afternoon.

The movie appears to make the case that contrary to media reports and congressional testimony, the 2020 general election was not “the most secure in U.S. history.”

The premise of “2,000 Mules” is that many of the ballots cast in the contest should not have been counted because they were allegedly submitted illegally.

“We tracked 2000 mules making multiple ballot drops, leaving no fingerprints, snapping photos to get paid, a coordinated ring of illegal vote harvesting in all the key states where the election was decided,” D’Souza says in the film.

The trailer also includes footage of drop boxes, apparently used during the 2020 election, in which it appears people dropped multiple ballots at a time.

“Game over,” D’Souza says at the end of the trailer.

Former President Donald Trump’s spokesperson Liz Harrington tweeted the trailer and wrote, “‘There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.’ Oh, yeah?”

The trailer highlights the states of Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, on a map as places where this alleged illegal conduct occurred.

“The evidence is so damning,” Trump said in a Monday statement, adding what happened in the 2020 election “must be fixed.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed earlier this month that his office is investigating allegations that large-scale illegal ballot harvesting took place during the 2020 general election in his state.

The investigation came in response to complaints filed by True the Vote in November.

The group said it had “assembled evidence that scores of activists worked with nonprofit groups to collect and deliver thousands of absentee ballots, often during wee-hour operations, to temporary voting drop boxes distributed around the state during the pandemic,” Just the News reported.

Ballot harvesting is illegal under Georgia law, which requires absentee ballots to be either mailed in or personally delivered unless the voter is disabled, in which case a family or household member can deliver the ballot.

“True the Vote’s complaint offered Raffensperger’s office access to what are characterized as detailed phone records and surveillance video it said would show as many as 242 people repeatedly made trips to the drop boxes to deliver ballots in what it described as a mass ‘ballot trafficking operation,’” Just the News reported.

“The group said it bought commercially available geospatial mobile device data showing the locations of suspected ballot harvesters’ cell phones in the vicinity of the ballot drop boxes at the times people appeared on the surveillance footage stuffing multiple ballots into a drop box,” the outlet added.

True the Vote alleged in its complaint that surveillance video evidence suggests that “242 people engaged in a total of 5,662 ballot drops, an average of 23 runs per alleged harvester.”

The footage shows numerous instances of large numbers of ballots being stuffed into ballot boxes, True the Vote stated. Additionally, more than 40 percent of the alleged drop-offs occurred between midnight and 5 a.m., the group said.

Georgia law required the drop boxes to be under 24-hour video surveillance, according to Raffensperger.

True the Vote reportedly obtained access to some of the video footage through an open records request when it began its investigation.

True the Vote said one man admitted that he and others engaged in ballot harvesting.

“John Doe” stated that he was paid $10 for each ballot he collected and delivered during the November 2020 election and the Jan. 5, 2021, Senate runoffs, True the Vote alleged, according to Just the News.

“John Doe described a network of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that worked together to facilitate a ballot trafficking scheme in Georgia,” the group stated, according to Just the News.

True the Votes says on its website it will be releasing “shockingly similar findings” in five additional states.

Separate from True the Vote’s efforts, Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin are currently investigating the role an NGO called the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which reportedly received large financial contributions from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, may have played in the handling of absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s five biggest cities: Milwaukee, Green Bay, Madison, Racine and Kenosha.

** BREAKING BOMBSHELL** Dinesh D’Souza Releases Movie Trailer for “2000 Mules” Exposing Ballot Traffickers Who Stole the 2020 Election https://t.co/xX1KxJRm65 — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 30, 2022

Additionally, a Pennsylvania court Friday struck down Act 77, the 2019 law that among other changes established no-excuse mail-in voting in the state.

Doug McLinko, vice chairman of the Bradford County Board of Commissioners in Pennsylvania, filed the suit, arguing that he was unable to legally perform his duties as commissioner and certify the 2020 election because the law is unconstitutional.

Commonwealth Court Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt concluded in her majority opinion that Pennsylvania’s legislature did not have the constitutional authority to change the state’s strict absentee voting requirements.

Pennsylvania’s constitution requires votes to be cast in person, unless certain requirements are met, Leavitt wrote.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, approximately 4,216,000 ballots were cast in person in the 2020 general election, while 2,637,000 absentee ballots were submitted.

The Democrat-controlled Pennsylvania Supreme Court allowed drop boxes to be deployed in the Keystone State for the 2020 general election and ruled that absentee ballots did not require signature verification and could arrive up to three days after the election.

Absentee ballots played a decisive role in Democrat Joe Biden defeating then-President Donald Trump in the Keystone State. Trump’s 600,000-vote lead the morning after the election in Pennsylvania dwindled and eventually disappeared in the following days as absentee votes continued to be counted.

